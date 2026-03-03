Jason Alan Snyder, Co-Founder of Artists & Robots and SuperTruth, Named to Adweek’s AI Power 50 List for 2026

Recognition honors leadership in building intelligence systems that preserve human agency and deliver measurable business impact

This recognition reflects the teams and partners' work. AI is not a feature. It is a re-architecture of decision-making. The opportunity is not automation alone, but better judgment at scale.” — Jason Alan Snyder, CEO Artists & Robots and SuperTruth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artists & Robots , a creative intelligence studio, announced today that Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer, Jason Alan Snyder, has beennamed to Adweek’s 2026 AI Power 50 list, recognizing leaders shaping the next phase of artificial intelligence in marketing and enterprise.With more than three decades at the forefront of digital transformation, Snyder has helped architect multiple waves of technological change. Early in his career, he led product development at AOL and Yahoo!, contributing to foundational internet platforms during the commercial expansion of the web. He went on to pioneer mobile marketing during its formative years, building large-scale innovation initiatives across global brands and agencies.Snyder has held senior leadership roles within The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (now Omnicom Group, Inc.), and has worked with enterprise clients including Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart, American Express, Coca-Cola, GEICO, General Motors, Nike, Subway, the NFL, and Verizon. His work has spanned multiple Olympic and Paralympic Games and has resulted in an extensive intellectual property portfolio and numerous industry awards.As an award-winning technologist, inventor, author (Forbes), and speaker at forums including the Milken Institute Global Conference, the United Nations, and World Summit AI, and founder, Snyder has spent the last decade focused on building systems that embed intelligence into organizations without eroding human judgement.“This recognition reflects the teams and partners who are doing the hard structural work,” said Snyder. “AI is not a feature. It is a re-architecture of decision-making. The opportunity is not automation alone, but better judgment at scale.”Alongside Co-Founder and CEO Heather Salkin, Artists & Robots builds embedded intelligence systems for brands, agencies, and media companies navigating this structural shift. The firm develops proprietary platforms and decision frameworks that strengthen creative performance, reduce risk, and translate AI adoption into durable business outcomes.About Artists & RobotsArtists & Robots is a New York–based creative intelligence studio founded by HeatherSalkin and Jason Alan Snyder. The firm combines data architecture, AI systems, andcreative strategy to build durable, human-centered brand intelligence.Learn more at https://www.artistsandrobots.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.