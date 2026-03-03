RAISE A GLASS: BOCA BACCHANAL 2026 RETURNS WITH WORLD-CLASS WINE, CULINARY EXCELLENCE, AND COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

A toast to The Grand Tasting at Boca Bacchanal — where exceptional wines, beautiful surroundings, and an unforgettable afternoon at The Addison come together in support of the Boca Raton Historical Society.

Tickets Now on Sale for The Grand Tasting

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton’s most anticipated wine and food weekend returns as the 23rd Annual Boca Bacchanal, presented by Publix, celebrates world-class wine, exceptional cuisine, and community impact in support of the Boca Raton Historical Society. Tickets for The Grand Tasting are now on sale.

A beloved community tradition, Boca Bacchanal brings together acclaimed vintners, talented chefs, and passionate food lovers while supporting the Historical Society’s heritage education and historic preservation initiatives.

“Boca Bacchanal is more than a premier culinary experience — it’s a celebration of community and a meaningful way to support the preservation of Boca Raton’s history,” said Olivia Hollaus, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society. “Each year, this event allows us to connect people through incredible food and wine while advancing our mission to protect and share the stories that shape our city.”

Vintner Dinners

April 9 & 10, 2026

The highly sought-after Vintner Dinners return with two intimate evenings hosted in stunning private homes and historic Boca Raton venues. These exclusive experiences pair internationally celebrated vintners with bespoke five-course menus created by locally renowned chefs, offering guests rare wine pairings, culinary artistry, and unforgettable ambiance. Tickets for the Vintner Dinners will go on sale February 26, 2026.

The Grand Tasting

April 12, 2026 | 1:00 – 4:00 PM

The Addison

The weekend culminates with The Grand Tasting, Boca Raton’s premier wine and food event, held at the iconic The Addison. Guests will sip and savor more than 200 premium wines, Champagnes, craft beers, and spirits, alongside inspired culinary creations from celebrated local chefs and The Addison’s award-winning culinary team.

The afternoon also features a Silent Auction with luxury lifestyle packages, including rare wines, golf outings, gourmet dining experiences, exceptional travel offerings, and a $2,500 Saks Fifth Avenue Shopping Spree raffle prize.

Participating Wineries Include:

12 Linajes • Amity Vineyards • Baileyana • Black Stallion • Bodega Fin Del Mundo • Bodegas Pujanza • Bodegas Urbina • Chakras Wine • Château de Berne • Christopher Michael Wines • Clos du Val • Diora Wines • Francis Ford Coppola Winery • Here By Chance • Icon Rock Wines • JP Chenet • Kings Ridge • Lake & Vine • Luna Nuda • Moillard • Mosquita Muerta Wines • Oliver Winery • Quady Winery • San Sebastian Winery • Trapiche • Underwood

More to be announced.

Sponsors include Publix, RNDC, Saks Fifth Avenue, The Addison, Wanda and John Harrold, CP Group/BRiC, Alman & Katz Dentistry, The Boca Raton, ArtNest, Merit Mile, Boca Chamber, Boca Magazine, Legends Radio, and LivingFLA.com.

Proceeds from Boca Bacchanal benefit the Boca Raton Historical Society and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum.

For tickets and additional information, visit https://givebutter.com/c/grandtasting2026 or call 561-395-6766.

About the Boca Raton Historical Society & The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum

The Boca Raton Historical Society & The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is dedicated to collecting, preserving, and sharing the rich history of Boca Raton. Through engaging exhibitions, educational programs, and community events, BRHS brings the city’s unique heritage to life for residents and visitors alike. Learn more at www.BocaHistory.org.

