Commissioner James Brown Marks National Consumer Protection Week by Detailing Major Wins for Montana Families

March 2, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown is marking National Consumer Protection Week by highlighting major victories for Montana consumers over the past year and by warning families about the rapidly evolving frauds and scams targeting their hard-earned money. “Protecting Montana consumers is my top priority,” Commissioner Brown said. “Over the last year, our dedicated team has stopped sophisticated fraud schemes, held bad actors accountable, and put millions back on track for Montana families. But scammers are getting smarter every day, and we’re using every tool to keep Montana families one step ahead of the fraudsters.” Major Consumer Protection Wins

Over the past year, Commissioner Brown’s office has led aggressive enforcement and oversight efforts that delivered substantial financial protection for Montanans. Key actions include:

Exposing a multimillion-dollar fraud targeting tribal communities: Working with federal and tribal partners, the office helped uncover a complex plot involving sham health care treatment schemes that threatened to saddle tribal members with inadequate care for serious health conditions. This coordinated effort protected vulnerable communities from financial exploitation.



Saving a Montana insurer and its policyholders over $23 million: In January, Commissioner Brown announced that his office intervened to stop an Obamacare fraud contrivance that if successful would have stripped capital from a Montana-based insurance carrier, putting policyholders at risk of higher premiums, and reduced protection. By blocking the transaction and insisting on stronger safeguards, the office prevented an estimated $23.3 million in harm to the company and its customers. Strengthening Montana’s voice on national consumer issues: Commissioner Brown was appointed to key committees at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, giving Montana a seat at the table on national efforts to crack down on fraud, improve market conduct, and protect consumers from unfair insurance and investment practices. Biggest Threats to Montana Consumers

As part of National Consumer Protection Week, Commissioner Brown is also warning Montanans about the most common and fastest-growing threats his office is seeing: AI-powered scams and impersonation fraud: Criminals are now using artificial intelligence to mimic voices, write convincing emails and texts, and create fake online profiles. These scams often involve urgent stories about a family member in trouble, a supposed government agency, or a financial institution demanding immediate payment or account information. Investment and crypto scams: Fraudsters are promoting “can’t-miss” investment opportunities, often tied to cryptocurrency, precious metals, or “guaranteed” high-yield programs. Many of these schemes are completely unregistered, operate from outside Montana, and vanish as soon as they collect enough money. Health insurance and benefits scams: Scammers pose as government officials, Medicare representatives, or insurance agents to trick Montanans into sharing personal information or signing up for junk plans that do not provide real coverage when people get sick or injured. Online purchase and romance scams: Fake online stores, fraudulent marketplace listings, and romance scams continue to drain savings from Montanans, especially when combined with pressure to pay using gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. “Whether it’s a phone call, text, email, or social media message, if someone is pushing you to act immediately and pay in an unusual way, that’s a major red flag,” Brown said. “Slow down, hang up, and contact a trusted source before you send money or share personal information.” Tips to Protect Yourself and Your Family

Commissioner Brown’s office is encouraging Montanans to use National Consumer Protection Week as a reminder to review their financial protections and talk with family members, especially seniors and young adults, about scams. Simple steps include:

Never trust caller ID alone; scammers can spoof legitimate numbers;

Do not give out Social Security numbers, bank information, or insurance details to someone who contacts you unexpectedly;

Be highly skeptical of anyone demanding payment via gift cards, wire transfer, peer-to-peer payment apps, or cryptocurrency;

Verify investment opportunities and insurance products with the Commissioner’s office before you sign or send money;

Talk to older relatives and vulnerable family members about common scams and encourage them to call a trusted person before responding to any suspicious contact. How to Get Help or Report Fraud

Montanans who believe they may have been targeted by an insurance, investment, or financial scam, or who have questions about an offer that seems “too good to be true,” are urged to contact the Office of the Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance to report the suspicious activity. Phone: (406)-444-2040

Website: csimt.gov

Mail or in person: 840 Helena Ave., Helena, MT 59601 “National Consumer Protection Week is a chance to celebrate the money my team has saved Montanans and the shutting down of fraudulent activities aimed at Treasure State residents,” Brown said. “But it’s also a reminder that the fight isn’t over. If something doesn’t feel right, call us. We’re here to help.” ### 840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

