Susan Rucker Explores Identity, Choice, and Leadership in MyStory™

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive advisor, entrepreneur, and communications coach Susan Rucker appears in a new episode of MyStory™ (S2 E2 - Service Rooted in Purpose), offering insights into how adoption, cultural displacement, and her own determination influenced her journey toward a career focused on empowering others to lead with purpose and confidence. The episode, now streaming on Amazon Prime®, Apple TV®, The Success Network®, YouTube TV®, and Google Play®, explores how embracing responsibility for one’s choices can redefine both approach and possibility.

Rucker’s earliest memory is of transition. She was born in South Korea and adopted by a family who brought her to Minnesota, where she encountered new languages, customs, and appearances that differed from what she had known. As the only Asian in her town until high school, she faced many moments of isolation and even cruelty from some. Despite many obstacles and challenges, she focused on those that were kind and accepting. Anchored by a loving and supportive home, she learned early on how to be resilient and adaptable as she moved through public spaces.

From a young age, Rucker gravitated toward learning and creative expression, such as music, art, theater, and academics. This curiosity became a defining trait. By fifth grade, she chose to work, motivated by a desire to contribute to the family that had given her both opportunity and a sense of belonging. This sense of responsibility continued into adolescence and reinforced a goal-oriented mindset rooted in effort rather than entitlement.

In college, Rucker approached international management and Spanish with unwavering grit and determination, resolute in studying abroad in Spain which had been a long-term goal since fourth grade. Careful planning and getting approval to go a year earlier despite personal uncertainty and institutional resistance due to additional challenges was a decision that allowed her to graduate in person with her peers. In Spain, initial excitement soon turned to uneasiness as the reality of dislocation set in. Through this experience, she learned that preparation alone cannot prevent every consequence and that true growth often demands the courage to take risks that minimize future regret.

At the very start of her professional life, Rucker faced a defining setback when her first manager advised her to abandon retail leadership altogether. Instead of accepting that as her fate, she used that feedback as fuel for her future. Over the next twenty plus years, she built a successful career in management, leading large teams and supporting significant revenue growth. The experience reinforced her belief that feedback can inform direction but does not have to dictate it.

Another pivotal moment came when Rucker chose to leave corporate leadership to build her own firm. Although entrepreneurship was unfamiliar, she trusted her ability to adapt and make an even bigger impact for more people. The decision proved transformative. For the past almost eight years, she has advised leaders across numerous industries, helping them develop the skills needed to align intention with execution. Through this journey, she learned and taught others that any failure is rarely due to external factors, and progress begins when ownership replaces excuses.

In 2020, Rucker’s biological family located her despite a closed adoption. She traveled to South Korea during the pandemic and met her biological mother shortly before her passing, bringing closure and connection across two families and cultures. The experience reaffirmed her belief in the ability to honor the past while moving forward with clarity and compassion, embracing the complexity of both worlds.

“Susan’s story highlights the power of choice at every stage of life,” said Emmy® Award-winning producer Nick Nanton, co-creator of MyStory™. “Her journey reveals that leadership is a mosaic, each choice, each quiet act of self-trust, and every moment of accountability adding color and depth to a life of purpose. In Susan’s narrative, leadership isn’t something handed down, it emerges when someone bravely chooses their own direction and faithfully commits to it.”

Susan Rucker is an executive advisor, communications coach, speaker, and entrepreneur who empowers individuals and organizations to develop practical skills that drive meaningful, measurable results. Drawing on global experience and senior leadership roles, she helps leaders turn intention into sustained impact. In addition to her advisory work, Susan is an award-winning executive producer, producer and best-selling author, renowned for bridging leadership, strategy, and real-world application. Her multidisciplinary background enables her to seamlessly connect insight with execution across industries and platforms.

MyStory™ is an original docuseries from Emmy® Award-winning producers profiling leaders, advisors, and changemakers through thoughtful, personal storytelling. Each episode explores the experiences that shape decision-making, influence, and long-term contribution.

