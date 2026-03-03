DOM Announces 'Boardroom Ready: A CMO’s Guide to GEO' Webinar on March 25, 2026

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Online Marketing (DOM) will host a live webinar, “ Boardroom Ready: A CMO’s Guide to GEO ,” on March 25, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT. The session gives marketing leaders a practical way to explain GEO ( Generative Engine Optimization ) in budget conversations, fund it with intent, and measure it with the same discipline used for digital advertising, SEO, and site performance.Search has a new front door. Buyers ask ChatGPT, skim Google AI Overviews, then build shortlists before a website even loads. That shift can cut into organic traffic patterns, blur attribution, and turn budget planning into a foggy argument that nobody enjoys. “Boardroom Ready” helps CMOs bring clarity back into the room: what GEO means, how AI engines decide who gets cited or named, and what teams can track so performance reads like finance, not vibes.Billy Wright, GEO Strategist at DOM, and Jonathan Bentz, Growth Strategist at DOM, will lead the webinar. They will cover what changed in search behavior, how AI systems pull, cite, and summarize content, and how marketing teams can spot wins through visibility signals, lead quality changes, assisted conversions, and brand sentiment. Attendees will also see how paid search and paid social can influence AI-driven discovery, plus real examples tied to “best vendors” list-style searches in B2B SaaS and similar categories.“CMOs get put on the spot with budget questions that sound simple and land like a brick,” said Justin Seibert, President of Direct Online Marketing. “This webinar gives leaders a clear story for GEO, plus numbers and tracking ideas that hold up under pressure. Buyers show up better educated now. Smart teams measure that change and plan for it.”The webinar takes place online on March 25, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT. Registration details will be shared by Direct Online Marketing through its event pages and outbound channels.About Direct Online Marketing: Direct Online Marketing (DOM), founded in 2007 with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wheeling, WV, is a full-service digital marketing agency trusted by clients all over the world. Backed by certifications from Google, Microsoft, and HubSpot, DOM delivers custom strategies in SEO, PPC, GA4, data analytics support, web design, social media, and conversion rate optimization. Their flexible, month-to-month contracts and high-touch account management have helped earn a 85% long-term retention rate and top ratings on Clutch, G2, and Google. DOM brings together top experts with decades of experience to build smart, transparent, and data-driven digital marketing that prioritize people over pageviews. Every click is an opportunity, and DOM knows how to make those opportunities count.Event: Boardroom Ready: A CMO’s Guide to GEODate: March 25th, 2026Time: 1:00 PM EDTLocation: Online (link provided after registration)Register here: https://www.directom.com/geo-guide-webinar/ About Direct Online MarketingDirect Online Marketing (DOM), a Premier Google Partner and multi-year winning Inc. 5000 fastest growing company and 2025 Financial Times’ The Americas Fastest Growing Company. Google has further partnered with DOM through its International Growth Agency Program, a partnership open to less than 1% of all U.S. partner agencies. DOM has helped clients from dozens of countries representing every populated continent grow their businesses through digital advertising and marketing since 2006. In addition to being an exporter of its digital marketing services , DOM has also helped its clients sell to over 150 countries worldwide. To this end, the U.S. Department of Commerce recognized DOM with the President’s “E” Award for Export Service in 2014. DOM also serves the International Trade Administration as a Strategic Partner, providing education and resources to help U.S. businesses compete overseas.

