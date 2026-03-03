Njeri Njuhigu Explores Caregiving, Adaptation, and Collective Responsibility in MyStory™

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer, nonprofit founder, and family caregiver advocate Njeri Njuhigu is featured in a new episode of MyStory™, sharing a multidimensional story shaped by family devotion, unexpected detours, and the quiet work of caregiving. Now streaming on Amazon Prime®, Apple TV®, The Success Network®, and Google Play®, Njuhigu’s episode explores how personal responsibility can change a life’s direction and broaden its impact.

Born in Atlanta and raised in South Georgia, Njuhigu grew up in a close-knit family led by strong, independent women. Her grandmother and mother modeled self-reliance, generosity, and intellectual curiosity, creating a home where learning and compassion went hand in hand. Although she often felt different from her peers, Njuhigu was encouraged to explore widely through reading, conversation, and cultural exposure, laying a strong foundation for adaptability and confidence.

During adolescence, Njuhigu faced a severe health crisis that interrupted her formative years. A debilitating liver condition left her unable to attend school or move independently for an extended time, forcing her into home-based learning and a long recovery. Defying medical expectations, she regained her health, an experience that reshaped her view of resilience and reinforced her belief that circumstances do not determine final outcomes.

Njuhigu initially pursued architecture, earning a degree while also studying cultural anthropology. However, a casual visit to a film set changed the course of her career. Recognized for her technical and creative skills, she transitioned into production work, moving from Florida to New York and eventually to Los Angeles. A series of fortunate introductions and timely opportunities led her into scripted television, where she built a career through persistence and versatility.

In 2010, Njuhigu’s life changed again when a medical emergency left both her parents unable to care for themselves. Taking on the role of primary caregiver, she reorganized her career to manage round-the-clock responsibility, moving into unscripted television and working nights while handling complex medical, logistical, and advocacy tasks during the day. Her mother lived twelve more years after this transition, years marked by intensive coordination and care.

Through this experience, Njuhigu recognized the systemic challenges family caregivers face nationwide—from financial strain to limited access to resources. After her mother’s passing in 2023, she founded The Care Box Network, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting caregivers with practical help and community-based solutions. Her work reframes caregiving not as a personal detour, but as an essential and often undervalued pillar of society.

“Njeri’s story honors the countless caregivers who step forward without a roadmap or recognition,” said Emmy® Award-winning producer Nick Nanton, co-creator of MyStory™. “Her experience demonstrates how care, when sustained, can transform more than one life.”

Njeri Njuhigu is a television producer and founder of The CareBox Network, a nonprofit organization supporting family caregivers across the United States. Drawing from lived experience, she advocates for greater recognition, resources, and structural support for those caring for loved ones.

MyStory™ is an original docuseries from Emmy® Award-winning producers that highlights leaders, advocates, and changemakers through personal, reflective storytelling. Each episode examines the moments that reshape direction, responsibility, and long-term contribute.

