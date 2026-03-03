Synthreo Announces SAFE Funding Round Led by Vince Kent to Advance AI Platform for Managed Service Providers

Investment accelerates development of Synthreo’s AI operating system, enabling MSPs to build, deliver, and manage AI solutions for SMBs at scale

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Synthreo, LLC, the AI operating system purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced an August 2025 SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) funding round led by Angel Investor Vince Kent. The investment will be used to accelerate platform development, expand engineering capacity, and strengthen Synthreo’s go-to-market efforts as demand for MSP-delivered AI solutions continues to grow across the SMB market. “We built Synthreo because we saw an entire industry at an inflection point. MSPs have always been the trusted technology advisors for small and medium businesses now the question is whether they’ll lead their clients through the AI transformation or get left behind,” said Callen Sapien, CEO and Co-Founder of Synthreo. “This round gives us the fuel to build faster and put the tools in MSPs’ hands to own the AI conversation with their clients. We’re not building AI for the enterprise we’re building it for the 80 million small businesses that need it most, delivered through the channel they already trust.”About the InvestmentThe SAFE round was led by Vince Kent, founder and former CEO of cloudIT prior to its acquisition by the Lyra Technology Group. A multiple time investor in MSP solutions reinforcing the founding team’s conviction in the company’s long-term vision and market opportunity. The SAFE instrument provides Synthreo with immediate growth capital while deferring valuation to a future priced round, a structure aligned with the company’s current stage and strategic trajectory. “The MSP ecosystem serves hundreds of millions of end users globally, and right now those users are adopting AI whether their MSP is ready or not,” said Vince Kent, “Our platform gives MSPs the ability to get ahead of that wave delivering managed AI that’s secure, multi-tenant, and built for the realities of channel delivery. This investment lets us double down on the engineering and infrastructure required to do that at scale.”Market OpportunityThe global AI market was valued at approximately $391 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed $3.5 trillion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate above 30%. Yet small and medium businesses remain significantly underserved in AI adoption. While 81% of SMB leaders believe AI can help achieve their business goals, only 27% report that AI is discussed in company-wide strategic planning, and among those SMBs that have adopted AI, 91% report direct revenue gains underscoring the gap between opportunity and execution. An estimated 150,000 to 200,000 companies worldwide identify as MSPs, operating within a managed services market valued at over $330 billion and growing at nearly 15% annually. These providers are positioned to bridge the AI gap for small businesses, but most lack the platform and tooling to deliver AI solutions at the quality, security, and scale their clients require. Meanwhile, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports that 96% of small business owners plan to adopt emerging technologies including AI, while just 58% currently use generative AI signaling massive latent demand for managed AI delivery. Synthreo was founded to close that gap, providing MSPs with a turnkey AI platform that transforms them from traditional IT support providers into AI-enabled strategic partners.About SynthreoSynthreo.ai is the AI operating system for Managed Service Providers. The platform enables MSPs to build, deliver, and manage LLM-agnostic AI solutions for small and medium businesses through three core products: ThreoAI Portal, a white-labeled, multi-tenant AI consumption interface; Synthreo Agent Builder, a full-code to no-code workflow automation platform; and Tenant Manager, a centralized multi-tenant control plane with role-based access, analytics, and compliance capabilities. Operating on a credit-based pricing model, Synthreo enables MSPs to achieve significant margins while delivering enterprise-grade AI to the businesses that need it most.

