THE SIMPSONS, POKÉMON, THE FLINTSTONES, GODZILLA & MORE: RARE ANIMATED TV ART TO FEATURE IN $9 MILLION AUCTION

Every piece in this iconic collection takes you straight back to those Saturday mornings and after-school afternoons, the shows you couldn't wait to watch every week.” — Russ Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Specialist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, returns this month with an exceptional lineup of film and television memorabilia. Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place March 25–27, will showcase original production artwork from the 1960s through to the modern 21st century, spanning more than five decades of animated television. The three-day sale features more than 1,500 rare film and television lots, with Day 3 spotlighting a collection of more than 200 original animation artworks from the cartoons that shaped childhood across generations.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:First released in 1985, ThunderCats introduced audiences to the heroic survivors of the planet Thundera and quickly became a defining part of 1980s animated television. Offered here is an original production cel setup on a hand-painted Key Master background, featuring five ThunderCats together in a single panoramic frame. Beautifully preserved, the piece retains the bold colour and energy that defined the series, more than four decades later. It carries a pre-sale estimate of $6,000 - $12,000.Premiering in September 1989, The Simpsons helped redefine prime-time animation and remains a cultural touchstone. Among the highlights is a standout cel pairing depicting the classic scene of Homer strangling Bart from Season 13’s “Treehouse of Horror XII,” estimated at $3,500 - $7,000. Further pieces from the series include a collection of production cels from various episodes, each signed by longtime Simpsons animator Brad Ableson, who worked on the show for over 20 years and is now co-directing the upcoming Shrek 5. The signed cels are estimated at $800 - $1,600 each.A decade later, in 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants made its Nickelodeon debut and quickly became a global phenomenon. Highlights include an original multi-cel production setup on a fine art giclée pan background, showing SpongeBob and Patrick in the Jellyfish Fields. Notably, the series utilised traditional hand-painted cel animation only for its first season, making surviving productions increasingly rare and sought after. Sourced directly from the studio archive and carefully preserved, this example carries an estimate of $1,000 - $2,000.Continuing the legacy of 1990s animation, Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026, marking three decades since the franchise first launched as a video game in 1996, followed by the debut of the anime series in 1997. Offered here is an original production cel and production background from Episode 97, “Tracey Gets Bugged.” Featuring one of Team Rocket’s most recognisable characters, Jessie, the piece is offered with a pre-sale estimate of $800 - $1,600.The three-day Live Auction runs from March 25-27, 2026, with global online, absentee, and telephone bidding available throughout the three days.Day 1 (March 25): Begins at 09:30 AM PDT / 12:30 PM EDT / 04:30 PM GMT. Public in-room bidding at The Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles, as well as global online, absentee, and telephone biddingDays 2–3 (March 26 & 27): Begins at 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 04:00 PM GMT. Live global online, absentee, and telephone bidding only.The final day will showcase more than 200 lots of animation artwork, original cels, and other highlights, alongside entertainment memorabilia, celebrating the artistry of animation in film and television.Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/496 Top Animation Art lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:– THUNDERCATS (T.V. Animated television shows crossed borders and generations, finding audiences everywhere and delighting them in exactly the same way. These painted cels and production drawings are the original frames that made those moments happen. Each lot has been carefully curated by Propstore to represent the finest examples of the animator's craft, selected for their quality, rarity, and cultural significance. For those coming to animation art for the first time, there has never been a better moment to own a piece of your own nostalgia.”For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/z8d271ke7w4w1kwuxavbl/AJAmRSo3J_yuq_uqHzT7OZA?rlkey=rkflf4tclcypsgmeqjptmrivy&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

