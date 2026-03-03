Erika Greenwood Charts a New Path to Financial Confidence in MyStory™

Erika Greenwood

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial educator, corporate strategist, and founder of My Educated Money, Erika Greenwood is featured in a new episode of MyStory™, tracing a thoughtful journey shaped by intellect, determination, and the pursuit of well-being beyond professional titles. Now streaming on Amazon Prime®, Apple TV®, The Success Network® and Google Play®, Greenwood’s episode explores how early responsibility, corporate success, and personal reckoning ultimately reshaped her relationship with work, money, and fulfillment.

Born in Chicago and raised in Indiana, Greenwood experienced change early in life. After her parents’ divorce, she and her sister became latchkey kids while their mother worked and studied, determined to create stability for the family. Recognized as academically gifted from a young age, Greenwood was encouraged to pursue every opportunity available to her, from music lessons to swimming. By age eight, she had already completed her first college-level course alongside adult students. School quickly became both a refuge and a source of motivation, driven by a natural aptitude for mathematics, and pushed by a household where education was highly valued.

Despite her academic strengths, Greenwood’s childhood was not without challenges. Financial constraints, rapid physical development, and the pressure to mature quickly demanded adaptability. However, these experiences fostered a practical mindset and an early understanding of trade-offs. Very important lessons that would later shape her professional life. Through scholarships, fee remission, and relentless focus, she earned an accounting degree from Indiana University and entered corporate AmErika, beginning her career at Dow Chemical before broadening her expertise in finance, systems, and operations.

Over time, Greenwood accumulated impressive credentials, from an MBA in marketing, to cross-functional roles, and leadership responsibilities. However, advancement came with unexpected costs. A management role overseeing large teams exposed her to sustained stress and misalignment, forcing her to confront a difficult truth: achievement does not always equate to satisfaction. During a high-speed commute marked by dread and exhaustion, witnessing a fiery accident forced her to confront a sobering truth: a job that made her wish for escape at any cost was no longer a measure of success, but a warning that something had to change.

That reckoning prompted Greenwood to reorient her career toward clarity and autonomy. Looking for work that combined finance, technology, and systems design, she rediscovered both confidence and balance. She began to build My Educated Money, an initiative focused on helping individuals develop practical financial foundations without shame, judgment, or intimidation. Her approach treats money as a navigational tool: adaptable, personal, and meant to support life choices rather than dictate them.

Today, Greenwood is motivated by impact rather than mere advancement. Through education and candid conversation, she empowers people, particularly women, to understand their current position, define their goals, and choose a pace that feels right for them. Her episode provides a grounded reminder that professional success means little without personal agency, and that financial knowledge can be a source of freedom rather than pressure.

“Erika’s story reframes success through the lens of alignment and choice,” said Emmy® Award-winning producer Nick Nanton, co-creator of MyStory™. “Her journey speaks to anyone who has done everything ‘right’, and then asked whether it was right for them.”

Erika Greenwood’s episode of MyStory™ is now available to stream on Amazon Prime®, Apple TV®, The Success Network® and Google Play®.

About Erika Greenwood

Erika Greenwood is a financial educator, systems designer, and founder of My Educated Money. With a background in accounting, finance, technology, and corporate leadership, she helps individuals achieve financial clarity, resilience, and long-term stability through practical, judgment-free education.

About MyStory™

MyStory™ is an original docuseries from Emmy® Award-winning producers that profiles leaders, innovators, and changemakers through authentic, personal storytelling. Each episode highlights the experiences that shape their perspectives, purpose, and impact.

