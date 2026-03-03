TWELVE HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that ten attorneys have been selected as 2026 Southern California “Super Lawyers” and two as a “Rising Stars.”
Each year, no more than five percent of attorneys in the state are selected for inclusion as “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized rating service that honors outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high level of peer recognition and professional accomplishment. Selections are determined through a patented, multi-step process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluating candidates, and peer review within each practice area.
The following Hill Farrer attorneys have been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list:
Charles Bakaly IV: Business Litigation
Julia Birkel: Estate & Trust Litigation
Kevin Brogan: Eminent Domain, Civil Litigation, Professional Liability
John Byrne: Estate Planning & Probate
Christopher Dargan: Real Estate
Robert Eroen: Estate & Trust Litigation, Estate Planning & Probate
Daniel McCarthy: Business Litigation, Bankruptcy
William Steckbauer: Real Estate & Business Litigation
Sean Topp: Business Litigation & Real Estate
Brian Weinhart: Real Estate & Banking
The following Hill Farrer attorneys have been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars list:
Shelby Meskin: Employment & Labor
Jordan Parr: Estate Planning & Probate
Jonathan Fitzgarrald
