TWELVE HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that ten attorneys have been selected as 2026 Southern California “Super Lawyers” and two as a “Rising Stars.”Each year, no more than five percent of attorneys in the state are selected for inclusion as “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized rating service that honors outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high level of peer recognition and professional accomplishment. Selections are determined through a patented, multi-step process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluating candidates, and peer review within each practice area.The following Hill Farrer attorneys have been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list: Charles Bakaly IV : Business LitigationJulia Birkel: Estate & Trust LitigationKevin Brogan: Eminent Domain, Civil Litigation, Professional LiabilityJohn Byrne: Estate Planning & ProbateChristopher Dargan: Real EstateRobert Eroen: Estate & Trust Litigation, Estate Planning & ProbateDaniel McCarthy: Business Litigation, BankruptcyWilliam Steckbauer: Real Estate & Business LitigationSean Topp: Business Litigation & Real EstateBrian Weinhart: Real Estate & BankingThe following Hill Farrer attorneys have been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars list:Shelby Meskin: Employment & Labor Jordan Parr : Estate Planning & Probate

