Dr. Ora Robinson Reclaims Voice, Visibility, and Advocacy in MyStory™

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurse scholar, health and wellness consultant, and author Dr. Ora Robinson is featured in a new episode of MyStory™, sharing a candid account of how early experiences with bias, silence, and self-doubt shaped her career dedicated to empowerment, education, and care within the nursing profession. Now streaming on Amazon Prime®, Apple TV®, The Success Network®, and Google Play®, Robinson’s episode explores the cost of being unseen—and the strength required to persist.

Raised in Lake City, Florida, Robinson grew up in a close-knit family that valued learning, discipline, and shared responsibility. Her childhood was full of play, humor, and togetherness, but she also encountered early limitations set by others, often without explanation. Subtle and overt messages from authority figures discouraged her from pursuing certain opportunities, quietly narrowing her sense of possibility long before she could question it.

Several formative moments left lasting impressions. As a child, Robinson was discouraged from speaking roles because of a speech impediment and later denied opportunities to study music and advanced sciences. Feeling overlooked in classes, she chose to work behind the scenes instead of taking on public roles. These patterns continued into adulthood, shaping early career decisions based more on self-protection than ambition.

Despite her initial hesitation, Robinson ultimately pursued nursing with determination. Along the way, mentorship proved vital. Supportive educators and researchers recognized her abilities and invited her into academic work, expanding her confidence and sense of belonging. As her perspective on nursing grew beyond bedside care, she began to view the profession as a platform for leadership, inquiry, and systemic change.

Robinson’s journey was far from linear. She faced repeated setbacks, including several unsuccessful attempts at the nursing licensure exam while dealing with significant personal and family crises. Instead of giving up, she learned to release pressure, recalibrate, and persist. Her eventual success reinforced her belief that progress is defined by resolve, not speed. “It’s not over until it’s over,” she reflects, a principle that now guides her work with others.

Today, Robinson holds advanced degrees in community mental health and human services and leads a health and wellness practice supporting African American nurses. Through coaching, research, and her published book on race and invisibility in nursing, she fosters honest dialogue, self-care, and mutual accountability. Her mission is rooted in compassion, encouraging nurses to care for themselves and one another as they do their patients.

“Dr. Robinson’s story speaks to the quiet strength required to keep going when systems fail to see you,” said Emmy® Award-winning producer Nick Nanton, co-creator of MyStory™. “Her work calls attention to a silent imbalance, where those dedicated to healing are often left without space to heal themselves.”

Dr. Ora Robinson’s episode of MyStory™ is now available to stream on Amazon Prime®, Apple TV®, The Success Network® and Google Play®.

About Dr. Ora Robinson

Dr. Ora Robinson is a nurse scholar, author, and health and wellness consultant specializing in advocacy, education, and support for African American nurses. Through research, coaching, and writing, she works to foster safer, more compassionate professional environments within healthcare.

About MyStory™

MyStory™ is an original docuseries from Emmy® Award-winning producers that highlights leaders, advocates, and changemakers through reflective, personal storytelling. Each episode explores the experiences that shape voice, conviction, and impact.

