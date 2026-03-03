Speaks Law Firm Attorney Presents Ethics CLE at Statewide Workers’ Comp Event

Attorney Brian Groesser at Speaks Law Firm broadened CLE participants’ perspectives by explaining the reasoning and tactics behind defense-side approaches during discovery.

I really enjoyed giving colleagues within the plaintiff’s Bar insight as to how the other side thinks and why they do things the way that they do in the discovery process.” — Brian Groesser

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DURHAM, North Carolina — Speaks Law Firm is proud to announce that workers’ compensation attorney Brian Groesser served as a featured speaker at the annual Workplace Torts Continuing Legal Education (CLE) program presented by the North Carolina Advocates for Justice. The event was held on December 5, 2025, at the DoubleTree RTP, located at 4810 Page Creek Lane in Durham.

Groesser’s presentation, titled “Ethics: Why Is Defense Counsel Doing That? Conflicts of Interest and Discovery Obligations for Both Sides of the Bar,” focused on discovery practices and ethical considerations in workers’ compensation cases. Drawing from his extensive experience on both sides of the courtroom, Groesser offered practical insight into why defense attorneys pursue certain information during discovery and how plaintiff attorneys can better anticipate and respond to those tactics.

Before joining Speaks Law Firm in October 2024, Groesser spent 16 years representing employers and insurance carriers as a defense attorney. That background has become a valuable asset to his current clients and colleagues alike, providing a deeper understanding of how the defense approaches case strategy, ethics, and discovery obligations. His unique perspective is also why he was selected to speak before a room filled with fellow plaintiff attorneys.

“I really enjoyed giving colleagues within the plaintiff’s Bar insight as to how the other side thinks and why they do things the way that they do in the discovery process,” Groesser said. “A number of people in the room were surprised to hear the tactics, and I believe that we all came out of it with a better understanding of how to represent our clients effectively.”

Groesser has been a frequent speaker at workers’ compensation CLEs for nearly two decades, presenting both as a solo speaker and as part of panel discussions on a wide range of topics. His commitment to legal education continues into 2026, as he is set to host the North Carolina Bar Association’s annual Workers’ Compensation CLE in early February for the fourth consecutive year.

Speaks Law Firm congratulates Brian Groesser on another successful speaking engagement and remains committed to advancing knowledge, ethics, and effective advocacy within the workers’ compensation legal community.

