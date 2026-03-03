Special Audit Details Investigation into Former Risingsun Mayor, who Improperly Performed Paid Job for the Village

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $29,271.62 was issued after an investigation revealed the former mayor of the Village of Risingsun in Wood County improperly benefited from positions he was not allowed to have.

The total against Rick and Louan Whetsel was included in a special audit released Tuesday and available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) received a complaint in February 2023 alleging Whetsel was improperly performing duties as mayor and in a separate paid village position involving street and maintenance work.

Whetsel’s wife was hired, on paper only, to do the latter, and she was also hired as the village’s park custodian. SIU identified 114 timesheets signed by Whetsel’s wife for work he had done, for which she was paid $25,676.80. The village also contributed $3,594.82 as the employer share to her pension account.

SIU presented the results of its investigation to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, which pursued a criminal case.

In April 2025, Rick Whetsel pleaded guilty in Bowling Green Municipal Court to two misdemeanor counts, including one related to his involvement in the attempted purchase of a police vehicle while the village was operating under a fiscal emergency declaration.

As part of his sentence, he resigned as mayor and is barred from holding public office for seven years.

Rick Whetsel’s bonding company is jointly and severally liable for the finding for recovery against him and his wife.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 154 convictions resulting in more than $16 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov