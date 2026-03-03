Synergyne ART Analytics Announces Study With Boston IVF to Evaluate Time-Adjusted usER Test for Embryo Transfer Decision

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergyne ART Analytics , Inc. is pleased to announce a research collaboration with Boston IVF , one of the largest and most respected fertility networks in the United States. The partnership investigates whether a Time-Adjusted usER™ (TA-usER) test, performed earlier in the IVF cycle, can deliver clinical utility comparable to that of the standard usER test, which is performed approximately 48 hours before embryo transfer.Why This MattersThe endometrium is a critical determinant of IVF success. Yet, despite its importance, the fertility field remains divided on the reliability of traditional measures (especially endometrial thickness) in predicting receptivity and optimizing embryo-transfer timing.The usER™ test, developed and commercialized in Canada by Synergyne, addresses this gap. Unlike conventional methods, usER provides a minimally invasive, cycle-specific evaluation of endometrial receptivity. In multiple studies, usER has been shown to:-Accurately identify low-probability endometria-Improve pregnancy rates-Reduce unnecessary embryo transfers-Help clinicians assess interventions aimed at enhancing endometrial preparednessWhy Boston IVF Is the Perfect Clinical PartnerThe commercial usER test is traditionally performed approximately 48 hours before embryo transfer, after both estrogen and progesterone exposure can be evaluated. However, Boston IVF performs routine endometrial thickness/pattern assessments 6–7 days before transfer: timing that aligns with key patient visits but occurs before progesterone-induced changes can be assessed.Because the usER development dataset includes imaging across the 12 days leading up to embryo transfer, Synergyne’s scoring system can be mathematically adjusted to evaluate images captured earlier in the cycle. This collaboration will test whether a Time-Adjusted usER (TA-usER) model can maintain performance when run on images captured 4–5 days earlier than the standard usER window.If successful, earlier-cycle usER testing could:-Improve patient experience by aligning with routine clinic visits-Reduce additional ultrasound appointments-Expand access to usER without increasing clinical burden-Further integrate usER testing into high-volume IVF workflows-Enhance decision-making earlier in the cycle, potentially preserving embryos and optimizing outcomes“We are thrilled to collaborate with Boston IVF on this important study,” said Steve Rowley, Vice President, Synergyne ART Analytics, Inc. “By evaluating a time-adjusted version of the usER test, we aim to bring even greater flexibility, efficiency, and clinical value to fertility clinics while maintaining the high level of diagnostic accuracy that clinicians rely on.”“Boston IVF is committed to evaluating technologies that truly strengthen clinical decision-making,” said Dr. Denny Sakkas, Chief Scientific Officer, Boston IVF. “This collaboration allows us to examine whether adjusting the timing of usER testing can streamline care, reduce patient visits, and support better embryo-transfer outcomes.”Looking AheadSuccessful validation of TA-usER could significantly enhance the clinical utility of the usER test, making it easier to integrate into standard IVF workflows across major fertility networks. It also supports Synergyne’s broader mission of improving fertility outcomes through data-driven, patient-centered diagnostic tools.About Synergyne ART Analytics Inc.Synergyne ART Analytics Inc. is a leader in reproductive imaging innovation, specializing in minimally invasive, ultrasound-based diagnostics that support personalized IVF care. The usER™ test is commercially available in Canada and has been shown to meaningfully improve clinical decision-making in embryo-transfer cycles.About Boston IVFBoston IVF is one of the nation’s leading fertility networks, with over thirty-five locations, a world-renowned research program, and more than 125,000 babies born since 1986. Boston IVF is recognized for its commitment to evidence-based care, innovation, and advancing the science of reproduction.

