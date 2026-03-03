iVerify Co-Founder and VP of Research, Matthias Frielingsdorf Honored as Finalist of the 2026 SC Awards

iVerify logo

Matthias Frielingsdorf, co-founder and vice president of research, has been recognized in the Innovator of the Year category

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND & NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVerify, the leader in advanced mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR), is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2026 SC Awards. Matthias Frielingsdorf, co-founder and vice president of research, has been recognized in the Innovator of the Year category, underscoring his commitment to excellence and leadership in the cybersecurity industry. The SC Awards, now in its 29th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems.A complete list of 2026 SC Awards finalists is available on SC Media here: https://www.scworld.com/sc-awards-finalists The 2026 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges, comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology. This year, all finalists are invited to the SC Awards Reception, where the 2026 winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at RSAC in San Francisco.“The SC Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, recognizing the people and technologies driving real progress,” said CyberRisk Alliance Chief Content Officer Kelley Damore. “Being named a finalist is a mark of credibility and trust — a powerful validation from peers and experts who understand what it takes to deliver real-world security impact.”“Matthias’s recognition as an innovator in cybersecurity is well deserved,” said Dr. Danny Rogers, iVerify co-founder and CEO. “As one of the world’s foremost experts on iOS, his knowledge was instrumental in building the only scalable mobile EDR for iOS currently on the market. In addition to the important research that he does to further understanding and detection capabilities for malware, including advanced commercial spyware, Matthias spends a significant portion of his time on the conference circuit and hosting trainings to raise the knowledge bar on mobile security around the globe. We are thrilled to count Matthias among our roster of high-caliber talent."Throughout the month, SC Media’s editorial team will feature in-depth coverage of each finalist on SC Media’s website at www.scworld.com/sc-awards , along with promoting finalists across SC Media’s social media channels on LinkedIn and Twitter.About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com About iVerifyiVerify is a pioneer in mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, providing advanced protection against the real threats mobile devices face. The company's comprehensive security platform safeguards organizations from fileless malware, smishing, malicious applications, ransomware operations, and breaches resulting from credential theft. iVerify's solutions span from consumer to enterprise and government sectors, offering both privacy-focused BYOD protection and enterprise-grade security capabilities to ensure every device in the workplace is secure.For more information, please visit: www.iverify.com

