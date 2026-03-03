Bob T. Kawabe Shares a Powerful Story of Freedom, Perseverance, and Purpose in MyStory™

Bob Kawabe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, business coach, and virtual family office founder Bob T. Kawabe is featured in a new episode of MyStory™, offering an intimate and inspiring look at a life shaped by independence, adversity, and an unrelenting belief that anything is possible. Now streaming on Amazon Prime®, Apple TV®, The Success Network® and Google Play®. Kawabe’s episode explores themes of belonging, resilience, family, and the lifelong pursuit of purpose.

Raised in Hawaii, Kawabe recalls an early childhood marked by freedom, curiosity, and a deep sense of independence, alongside a painful feeling of not belonging. Separated from his family during his early years, he describes the profound joy of finally reuniting with his mother and discovering the meaning of family in a culture where it is everything. However, that reunion also introduced new boundaries, discipline, and limitations that conflicted with his free-spirited nature. “You cannot keep a free bird caged,” Kawabe reflects, explaining how those early struggles ultimately shaped his determination to define life on his own terms.

As a teenager and young adult, Kawabe consistently chose action over self-pity. From hitchhiking across California with no money to walking block after block in search of work, he learned that perseverance—not circumstances—determines outcomes. “If you want something in life, you can do anything,” he says, emphasizing that obstacles are not identities but invitations to grow. His story underscores a central message of the episode: being placed in a difficult situation does not mean you are destined to remain there.

Kawabe’s journey ultimately led him to entrepreneurship, where independence became both a responsibility and a calling. After launching his own business and later developing a career in coaching and advisory services, he discovered that true fulfillment comes from serving others. Today, through his virtual family office and coaching work, he helps business owners gain the freedom to be present with their families, strengthen relationships, and create meaningful impact. “It’s about adding value and helping people live their purpose — just like I found mine,” he explains.

Family remains the foundation of Kawabe’s drive. He speaks movingly about his wife, Janet, and their children, Eden and Luke, crediting them with giving him the sense of belonging he longed for as a child. His passion also extends to mentoring disadvantaged youth, offering hope by helping them see new possibilities, define their purpose, and believe that dreams can—and do—come true. Ultimately, his story reframes success not as a destination but as a journey of who you become along the way.

“Bob’s story is a powerful reminder that freedom, family, and purpose are earned through perseverance and self-belief,” said Emmy® Award-winning producer Nick Nanton, co-creator of MyStory™. “His journey resonates deeply with anyone who has faced adversity and chosen to rise above it.”

Bob T. Kawabe’s episode of MyStory™ is now available to stream on Amazon Prime®, Apple TV®, The Success Network® and Google Play®.

Bob T. Kawabe is an entrepreneur, business coach, and founder of a virtual family office dedicated to helping business owners achieve freedom, strengthen relationships, and live with purpose. With decades of experience in personal growth, entrepreneurship, and coaching, Kawabe is committed to adding value to others and inspiring individuals to realize their full potential.

MyStory™ is an original docuseries from Emmy® Award-winning producers that highlights influential leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers through authentic, deeply personal storytelling. Each episode explores the defining moments that shape a life and the lessons that inspire others to pursue their own purpose

