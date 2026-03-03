Starweaver Announces Over 675 New Course Titles for 2026

AI-powered edtech leader expands its catalogue with data-driven precision, delivering urgent workforce upskilling across healthcare, finance, business & tech.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starweaver, the tech-enabled content engine behind more than 34% of all AI courses on Coursera, today announced the launch of more than 675 new course titles in 2026. Each one of these titles is designed not by guesswork, but by intelligence. The titles are the direct output of Starweaver's proprietary analytics infrastructure with “Analytics”, which continuously maps emerging skills demand across global enterprise industries to identify precisely where workforce capability gaps are forming before they become crises.

At a moment when more than 90% of organizations globally report that their staff are not yet AI-qualified, and when half a billion jobs worldwide face displacement or redefinition within five years, Starweaver's 2026 curriculum expansion directly addresses the enterprise learning gap, with the speed, scale, and specificity that the moment demands.

Built on Intelligence

Unlike traditional content providers who react to demand after it peaks, Starweaver invests in understanding where enterprise skill needs are heading next. The 675 titles announced today were selected through a rigorous, multi-signal analytical process, all drawing on Starweaver's Analytics platform, white space analysis tools, platform performance data, and deep vertical domain expertise spanning healthcare, pharma and life sciences, financial services, business services, technology and software, aerospace, and hospitality.

The result is a catalogue designed to meet enterprise L&D leaders where the real pressure points will be, not where they were twelve months ago.

“No organization rises to the level of its ambition, it falls to the level of its systems. The 675 titles we’re bringing to market in 2026 are not a catalogue. They are the output of a system that reads the market, maps the gaps, and builds the content enterprises will need before they know they need it.”

— Paul Siegel, Founder, Starweaver

Proven at Scale: Speed Without Compromise

Starweaver's 2026 expansion builds on an already unprecedented track record. In the 18 months prior, the company delivered hundreds of courses across Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Udemy, and other major eLearning platforms. The company achieved an overall 4.6/5.0 average learner rating and operating at a current production capacity of 60+ courses per month. Delivery speed runs five times faster than any competitor, measured in weeks rather than months.

Powering this capacity is a global network of 370+ prime expert consultants, with 1,000 more available on demand, alongside Starweaver's proprietary platform suite, which automates content production workflows, quality tracking, and delivery at scale.

“Every data point we track, platform demand signals, enterprise enquiries, skills gap research, all points in the same direction. The market is growing rapidly and Starweaver is growing with it. 675 new titles in 2026 are not our ceiling; it's our next step in becoming the content infrastructure layer for enterprise learning globally." - Vani Aggarwal, Head of Marketing & Growth.

Boostr: The Content Engine Behind the Catalogue

The 675 new titles are produced and managed through Boostr, Starweaver's proprietary content creation and management system built specifically for the education sector. Where generic project management tools fall short of the complexity of course production, Boostr was designed from the ground up to handle it, managing content workflows, production tracking, reporting, and quality oversight at scale across hundreds of simultaneous titles.

For enterprise clients and platform partners, Boostr is what makes Starweaver's speed credible. Every course in the 2026 catalogue moves through a structured production pipeline, from instructional design and expert recording through post-production and final delivery, with full visibility, version control, and process automation at every stage. The result is a content operation that delivers 60+ courses per month without sacrificing the 4.6/5.0 quality standard Starweaver's learners have come to expect.

The Enterprise Case: Speed is Strategy

For Fortune 500 L&D leaders at organizations like IBM, Boeing, Cognizant, and leading global banks and insurers, the challenge is not aware of the AI skills gap, it is the speed at which they can close it. Internal content development cycles take months. Generic off-the-shelf libraries miss industry-specific nuances. Starweaver's 2026 catalogue was built precisely for this reality: fresh, expert-led, vertically specific, and available now.

With partnerships across 8 of the 10 largest eLearning platforms globally, enterprise organizations can access Starweaver content through channels they already use, with no integration friction.

Market Context

The global Professional Education and edtech Tools market is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2032, growing at a combined CAGR of 14–17%. The catalyst is clear: AI is redefining more than 20% of all US jobs within five years, and organizations worldwide are racing to build the human capability to keep pace. For enterprise L&D teams, the window to build AI-ready workforces is narrowing rapidly.

About Starweaver

Starweaver is an AI-powered content engine and tools provider that hyper-personalizes the creation and distribution of expert-led learning content, services, and tools at an extraordinary scale and speed. With 515+ courses delivered in 18 months, partnerships with 8 of the 10 largest eLearning platforms, and clients including Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Udemy, Starweaver operates at the intersection of enterprise workforce transformation and AI-driven content intelligence. Learn more at starweaver.com and journeybuilder.ai.

