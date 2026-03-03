CalCSA to Lead Child Support Advocacy at 2026 Policy Symposium and Legislative Day

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Child Support Association (CalCSA) has announced featured speakers for its annual Policy Symposium and will host its annual Legislative Day next week. These events provide opportunities for the Association and its members to engage directly with lawmakers, state agency leaders, practitioners, and advocates. CalCSA members will advocate in support of CalCSA’s 2026 legislative platform , which seeks to enhance the effectiveness of the Child Support Program in reducing child poverty in the state.The theme of CalCSA’s 2026 Policy Symposium is “Legislating Tomorrow: Policy Pathways for the Future of Child Support.” Sessions will cover recent policy developments and implementation strategies. Confirmed speakers include:-Stephanie Nguyen, California Assemblymember, District 10 and sponsor of AB 1643;-Richard Figueroa, Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Health & Human Services, Governor’s Office;-Ann Hollingshead, Principal Fiscal & Policy Analyst, California Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO);-Anna Maves, Principal Managing Attorney / AB 1058 Program Manager, Judicial Council of California (JCC);-Amanda Kirchner, Director of Legislative Advocacy, County Welfare Directors Association of California (CWDA);-Graham Knaus, Chief Executive Officer, California State Association of Counties (CSAC); and-Jennifer Burgess, Program Manager, Yurok Child Support Services.CalCSA’s 2026 Legislative Day will include representation from Local Child Support Agencies from 37 counties, who will meet with state lawmakers to educate them on how child support is funded in California, the benefits it provides to families, and the importance of maintaining funding for child support as currently included in the state’s 2026-2027 budget proposals.CalCSA Executive Director Michael J. Smitsky said: “Numerous studies show that child support payments significantly reduce child poverty, yet at a time when families in California are facing financial challenges, the program is being underutilized. This year’s Policy Symposium and Legislative Day will focus on how we can support robust participation in the child support program and reduce child poverty in California.”DETAILSCalCSA 2026 Policy Symposium and Legislative DayWHEN: March 10 and 11, 2026WHERE: Sacramento, CAAGENDA: Policy Symposium here and Legislative Day here ###About CalCSAThe California Child Support Association (CalCSA) is a nonprofit organization comprised of the local child support agencies representing over 6,000 employees across California’s 58 counties. Established in 2000, the association supports local child support agencies and advocates for California’s children so that all children have support from their parents. Learn more at https://csdaca.org . Sign up for email updates to learn more about CalCSA’s legislative campaign.CSDA is not a local child support agency and does not process child support cases. For information or assistance with a personal child support case, contact a local child support agency at the county or regional level.

