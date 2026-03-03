NINE SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS NAMED 2026 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS

Andrew Kirsh Jeff Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that six attorneys have been selected as 2026 Southern California “Super Lawyers” and three recognized as “Rising Stars.” Each year, no more than five percent of attorneys in the state are selected for inclusion as “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized rating service that honors outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high level of peer recognition and professional accomplishment. Selections are determined through a patented, multi-step process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluating candidates, and peer review within each practice area.The following Sklar Kirsh have been selected as 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers:Elan Bloch: Business Litigation & Real EstateJennifer Borow: Business & CorporateJennifer Cohen: Mergers & AcquisitionsScott Ehrlich: Mergers & Acquisitions Andrew Kirsh : Real Estate Jeffrey Sklar : Business & CorporateThe following Sklar Kirsh have been selected as 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars:Christopher Johnson: Business LitigationLindsay Pollock: Real EstateWilliam Walker: Real Estate

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.