National Retail Solutions (NRS) Wins Two Inaugural 2026 CVAI Awards for AI Innovation and Business Transformation

NRS wins two 2026 CVAI Awards

NRS won two 2026 CVAI Awards (AI Agents & Business Transformation) for helping independent retailers use AI to drive real-world results. Congrats to the team!

Winning these inaugural CVAI Awards validates our commitment to delivering transformative solutions that level the playing field and help neighborhood stores thrive in a competitive market.” — Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Retail Solutions (NRS) has been named a dual winner in the inaugural 2026 CVAI Awards, presented by ChannelVision and Beka Business Media. Recognized in both the AI Agents and AI Business Transformation categories, the company continues to demonstrate its leadership in equipping independent retailers with cutting-edge technology.The CVAI Awards spotlight the critical role organizations play in advancing the adoption of artificial intelligence. Honorees are selected based on their ability to deliver real-world outcomes and drive measurable business transformation through established and emerging AI technologies.Integrating AI into the NRS ecosystem allows small and mid-sized businesses to automate workflows, optimize inventory, and enhance customer interactions. Earning top honors in these specific categories highlights the tangible impact NRS platforms have on local merchants' daily operations and long-term profitability.“We are thrilled to recognize the leading organizations helping partners deploy AI with confidence and precision,” said Berge Kaprelian, President and CEO of ChannelVision. “Congratulations to all of our 2026 CVAI winners.”“Equipping independent retailers with advanced, accessible AI tools is central to our mission,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS. “Winning these inaugural CVAI Awards validates our commitment to delivering transformative, real-world solutions that level the playing field and help neighborhood stores thrive in a highly competitive market.”More details about the 2026 CVAI Awards and the full list of winners are available in the Winter 2026 issue of ChannelVision.About National Retail Solutions (NRS):National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores. For more information on NRS, visit www.nrsplus.com

