Influential Women Profiles Leslie McBride: Decorated Army Leader and Award-Winning Marketing Strategist

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regional Marketing Operations Manager for the U.S. Army Western Region Marketing Office and Founder of Whiskey Is My Yoga LLC Fuses Military Precision with Creative EntrepreneurshipLeslie McBride is a distinguished U.S. Army leader with 19 years of service who currently serves as the Regional Marketing Operations Manager for the U.S. Army Western Region Marketing Office. In addition to her military career, she is the Founder and Owner of Whiskey Is My Yoga LLC, an educational platform dedicated to whiskey culture, tasting education, and community engagement. Her career uniquely bridges military excellence, award-winning marketing expertise, and creative entrepreneurship.Leslie holds a Master’s Degree in Operational Science from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, a Master of Arts in Transportation Policy and Operational Logistics from George Mason University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Security and Intelligence from The Ohio State University. Her academic foundation complements nearly two decades of operational leadership and strategic execution.Throughout her Army career, Leslie has consistently broken barriers and delivered results. She made history as the first woman Commander in 3-15 Infantry and later served in pivotal leadership roles, including Deputy Support Operations Officer and Project Manager. A Bronze Star recipient, she has also earned nine international marketing awards for her leadership in military marketing initiatives, including a Shorty Award. Her work has included high-impact partnerships with globally recognized brands such as Paramount, NBC Universal, the NCAA, and the Tournament of Roses, where she led large-scale creative campaigns and integrated marketing operations that delivered measurable results.Beyond her military accomplishments, Leslie channels her passion into Whiskey Is My Yoga LLC, where she produces educational content, tasting guides, and distillery insights for whiskey enthusiasts at every level. She is a Bourbon Women SIP Scholar and an Executive Bourbon Steward, credentials that underscore her commitment to expertise and education within the spirits industry. Further establishing her influence, she has blended two whiskey releases in Kentucky—an achievement that highlights both her technical knowledge and creative vision.Leslie attributes her success to relentless drive, a deep passion for marketing, and an unwavering curiosity that fuels innovation. Over 19 years as a marketing officer in the U.S. Army, she discovered her love for blending strategy, storytelling, and operational precision. She is energized by helping others succeed and is committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives and careers of those around her.The best career advice Leslie has received—and now shares with others—is to follow your passion boldly and give your absolute best, even in roles that may not initially excite you. Every position has purpose, every task builds character, and every experience creates growth. She encourages women in particular to remain authentic and resist the pressure to conform. In her words, success does not require mirroring others—you can rise powerfully and unapologetically as yourself. Authenticity, she believes, is a superpower.In today’s marketing landscape, Leslie identifies fear of failure as one of the greatest obstacles to success. Too often, organizations default to safe, predictable tactics rather than embracing data-driven creativity and full-funnel strategies. True impact, she explains, requires courage—trusting research, thinking boldly, and executing with confidence.Grounded in loyalty, creativity, and competence, Leslie leads with integrity and vision. Guided by her mother’s advice that “a lady always knows when it’s time to leave,” she honors her worth and intuition, knowing when to close chapters that no longer serve her growth.Through military leadership, award-winning marketing campaigns, and entrepreneurial innovation, Leslie McBride continues to unite passion, education, and community—demonstrating that excellence is not confined to one path but built across many.Learn More about Leslie McBride:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/leslie-mcbride Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

