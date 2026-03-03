NINE MUSICK PEELER ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS 2026 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS

Steve Elie Dan J. Woods

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that five of the firm's attorneys have been selected by their peers as 2026 Southern California “Super Lawyers” and four as “Rising Stars.” Each year, no more than five percent of attorneys in the state are selected for inclusion as “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized rating service that honors outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high level of peer recognition and professional accomplishment. Selections are determined through a patented, multi-step process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluating candidates, and peer review within each practice area.The following Musick Peeler attorneys have been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list: Steve Elie : Environmental LitigationBrian Holman: Schools & EducationPamela Palmer: Insurance CoverageSonia Waisman: Insurance Coverage Dan Woods : Business LitigationThe following Musick Peeler attorneys have been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars list:Lisa Hsiao: General LitigationRebecca Hummel: Insurance CoverageRon Torres: Transportation/MaritimeNatasha Wu: Civil Litigation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.