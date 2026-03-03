Press release from the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, March 3 - The first plane will fly to Slovenia in the evening. The passengers are expected to arrive in their homeland tomorrow morning.

Prime Minister Robert Golob is in regular contact with the Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia in Abu Dhabi. Slovenian citizens – families with children are currently being contacted directly and given precise instructions regarding their departure for Oman tomorrow. Two more flights are scheduled for tomorrow in the late afternoon and evening.

Prime Minister Robert Golob sincerely thanks all the teams who have worked tirelessly over the past two days to find solutions and coordinate activities for the safe return of Slovenian citizens to their homeland.

Special appreciation is extended to the team at the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Abu Dhabi and to Ambassador Natalia Al-Mansour, who, together with her small but exceptionally dedicated team, has been working with great professionalism to provide assistance and timely information to our citizens.