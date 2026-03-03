- Docket Number:
- FDA-2024-D-4388
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA, Agency, or we) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “New Clinical Investigation Exclusivity (3-Year Exclusivity) for Drug Products: Questions and Answers.” This draft guidance is intended to assist applicants requesting New Clinical Investigation exclusivity (also referred to as 3-year exclusivity) for a new drug application (NDA) or NDA supplement. The guidance discusses the statutory and regulatory criteria for eligibility for 3-year exclusivity and provides recommendations on the content and format of requests for 3-year exclusivity in the form of questions and answers (Q&As). FDA intends to update this draft guidance document to include additional Q&As as appropriate.
Docket number: FDA-2024-D-4388.