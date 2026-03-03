Influential Women Spotlights Sheridan Harris: Marketing Leader And Community Advocate Advancing Health, Safety, Youth

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis-Based Professional Drives Strategic Communications, Inclusive Outreach, and Public Safety InitiativesSheridan Harris is an accomplished marketing professional, community advocate, and youth mentor dedicated to creating meaningful impact across Memphis. As Marketing Manager at Pediatric Dental Care of Memphis, she leads strategic communications and marketing initiatives designed to educate the community about dental health, reduce anxiety around dental care, and ensure patients feel safe and supported. Sheridan is particularly proud of how she’s helped PDC intentionally diversify outreach to local nonprofits and schools to expand access to dental health education. By building relationships beyond traditional marketing referral channels, Sheridan and her team have been able to meet families where they are and provide resources that might otherwise be out of reach. This approach has allowed our practice to serve a broader cross-section of our community. It’s meaningful to see our impact extend beyond our office walls and into classrooms and community programs across Memphis.Sheridan’s professional journey reflects resilience, purpose, and a deep commitment to community. Holding a Master’s Degree in Leadership and Management from Western Governors University, she brings a relational leadership style to her work, fostering environments where team members feel seen, heard, and empowered to contribute. Her dedication extends beyond marketing, encompassing youth mentorship, public safety advocacy, and community education. Following a life-changing accident in 2023, Sheridan became a passionate advocate for public safety, supporting initiatives such as Street Fair Memphis to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. She also engages with schools, museums, and community events to educate children and families about dental prevention and oral health, while coaching a first-grade boys’ basketball team and participating in youth ministry and mentorship programs.Sheridan attributes her success to an innate grit and determination that have guided her throughout her career. This perseverance has fueled her commitment to achieving goals, overcoming challenges, and consistently striving for excellence in every endeavor. The best career advice she has received is simple yet powerful: “Go for it.” Sheridan believes that taking bold, decisive action and embracing opportunities without hesitation has been instrumental in advancing her career and unlocking new possibilities. For young women entering her industry, she encourages patience, persistence, and finding opportunities that align with personal goals and values, emphasizing that it is never too late to make a change and that one should never settle for less than what feels right.In both her professional and personal life, Sheridan prioritizes honesty and directness, balanced with joy and grace, even in challenging situations. She strives to communicate openly while maintaining compassion and composure under pressure—a principle that has become central to her approach to leadership, collaboration, and mentorship.Beyond her professional commitments, Sheridan values family, wellness, and personal growth. She enjoys gardening with her children, taking long walks with her rescue dog, Rosie, and traveling to explore new experiences.Through her work, advocacy, and personal life, Sheridan Harris consistently demonstrates a commitment to building safer, healthier, and more inclusive communities, combining strategic expertise, compassionate leadership, and hands-on engagement to create lasting, positive impact.Learn More about Sheridan Harris:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sheridan-harris Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

