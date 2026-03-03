Housing Authority of Pompano Beach Advocates for Affordable Housing Needs at the Florida Capitol During Broward Days

Housing Authority of Pompano Beach attends Broward Days in Tallahassee

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Housing Authority of Pompano Beach (HAPB) Executive Director, Lennard Robinson, traveled to the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee to meet with state legislators and staff during 2026 Broward Days, a coordinated annual advocacy event that brings local leaders together to elevate regional priorities.During the visit, Robinson met with members of the Broward County legislative delegation and key stakeholders to discuss housing needs and policy priorities affecting Pompano Beach and Broward County residents. These discussions included efforts related to affordable housing, resident services, and long-term community stability.“From Florida State Senator Jason Pizzo to State Senator Tina Polsky and State Representative Gallop Franklin II, it was great to shake hands with our state's lawmakers and continue to share the affordable housing needs and successes across Florida including Pompano Beach. It’s critical that we maintain direct engagement with our state leaders to ensure housing remains a priority and local communities have the resources they need to support families, seniors and residents.” said Lennard Robinson, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Pompano Beach.Robinson’s visit focused on highlighting the importance of partnership in expanding access to safe, affordable housing and supporting initiatives that help residents thrive. The Housing Authority of Pompano Beach continues to work with local, state, and community partners to strengthen housing opportunities and improve quality of life across the community.For more information about the Housing Authority of Pompano Beach, visit hapb.org.About the Housing Authority of Pompano BeachThe Housing Authority of Pompano Beach (HAPB) provides affordable housing and supportive services to eligible families, seniors, and individuals while working collaboratively to build stronger, more resilient communities.

