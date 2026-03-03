Adelphi to Host 9th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference Featuring Actress Monique Coleman – Registration Now Open

Monique Coleman, award-winning actress, producer, and global advocate, is Adelphi's Women's Leadership Conference keynote speaker. Nataly Kogan, leading expert in emotional fitness and leadership, a best-selling author, and a former tech CEO is Adelphi's Women's Leadership Conference brunch keynote speaker. Adelphi University

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, March 28, more than 350 professionals, industry leaders, alumni, students and community members will come together for Adelphi University’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference . Now in its ninth year, the conference is a powerful day of learning and networking is a great opportunity for community members across industries to make influential connections and have compelling discussions on how to thrive in today’s ever-changing world.“The Women’s Leadership Conference is a cornerstone of the Adelphi experience, offering a platform for diverse perspectives and inspiring voices that have challenged the status quo,” said Christopher Storm, PhD, interim president of Adelphi. “In learning from today’s most innovative leaders, we are defining what the future of leadership looks like for our communities.”This year’s conference will include workshops, seminars and breakout sessions led by industry professionals on the important topics of the day including artificial intelligence, financial literacy, social media, and leadership and management. Participants will also have the opportunity to get professional headshots taken, consult with financial advisors, meet with members of the Career Support Hub and take the TypeFocus Assessment.This year’s day-long event will feature keynote addresses by two influential women, Monique Coleman, Award-Winning Actress who played “Taylor McKessie” in Disney’s High School Musical, and Global Advocate for Youth and Women’s Empowerment and Nataly Kogan, a Russian-born American author, entrepreneur, keynote speaker, expert on emotional fitness, and artist.2026 Keynote Speaker: Monique ColemanMonique Coleman is an award-winning actress, producer, and global advocate who has spent over three decades redefining leadership in the entertainment industry. Widely recognized for her breakout role in Disney’s High School Musical, Coleman has parlayed her platform into significant global impact, serving as the first-ever United Nations Youth Champion. A Daytime Emmy-nominated creator and executive producer, she recently led the Lifetime thriller Trapped in the Spotlight, showcasing her expertise as a creative executive both in front of and behind the camera.A champion for empowerment, Coleman’s work with brands like Hello Sunshine and COACH reflects her commitment to narrative change and uplifting the next generation of female leaders.2026 Brunch Keynote: Nataly KoganNataly Kogan is a leading expert in emotional fitness and leadership, a best-selling author, and a former tech CEO. After immigrating to the U.S. as a refugee and rising to the highest levels of corporate success at McKinsey, Microsoft, and as a Venture Capitalist, Nataly experienced a life-altering burnout that redefined her approach to work. Today, she is the founder of Happier Inc. and creator of the REINVENT•ABILITY™ Framework, having helped over a million people cultivate the resilience needed to lead with impact and joy. Her work is featured in Harvard Business Review and The New York Times, and she has delivered keynotes for global giants including Google, Disney, and Dell.Beyond the Sessions: Professional Development and Giving BackAttendees of the conference will also have the opportunity to give back by donating clothing items to Adelphi’s Career Closet, an initiative available for students in need of professional work attire for interviews, conferences, and other professional opportunities. They will also have the opportunity to bring items from the closet home the day of the event.The conference, co-hosted by Adelphi’s Advancement and External Relations, Division of Student Affairs and Student Government Association, is open to the public as well as members of the Adelphi community, including students, alumni, faculty, staff, parents and friends of the University.General admission for Adelphi’s Women’s Leadership Conference is $30 for in person (with an additional $20 for dinner) and $10 for online access. Adelphi students are free.Learn more about Adelphi’s Women’s Leadership Conference and register to attend.About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learningAdelphi University, New York, is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university! dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes with world-class faculty, hands-on learning, and innovative ways to support academic and career success. U.S. News & World Report named Adelphi a 2026 Best National University, Best College for Veterans, and Top Performer in Social Mobility. In addition, Forbes has ranked Adelphi the top private university on Long Island for three past three years.Adelphi serves more than 7,300 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York-just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities-and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, as well as online.More than 123,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, engaged citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world.###

