Founding Leadership Launches Innovative Health ACO to Empower Independent Practices

Innovative Health ACO Michael L. Avaricio, MD - President Elizabeth Avaricio, MD - Chief Medical Officer / Compliance Officer Philmer Lewis, MBA, ACHE - Chief Operating Officer ROMANUS M. JOSEPH PHD(c), MBA, MSN, RN, LSSGB - Director, Clinical Outcomes and Performance

Founding physician leadership emphasizes coordinated care, practice sustainability, and value-based care readiness for independent providers.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physician and executive leaders today announced the formation of Innovative Health ACO , a physician-governed organization being developed to support independent physicians as they navigate value-based care models. The organization is designed to provide the infrastructure, clinical alignment, and data-driven insights physicians need while maintaining autonomy and clinical decision-making authority.Michael L. Avaricio, MD, President, emphasized the leadership vision and physician focus:“Innovative Health ACO is being formed by physicians for physicians. Our goal is to create a collaborative platform where independent practices can maintain their autonomy while benefiting from coordinated care, clinical collaboration, and tools that support value-based care participation. We want physicians to have a voice in how care is delivered and to feel supported in every aspect of their practice.”Elizabeth Avaricio, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Compliance Officer, spoke to the clinical and compliance perspective: “Our focus is on building a foundation that strengthens clinical collaboration, ensures compliance, and supports physicians in providing the highest quality, patient-centered care. By emphasizing teamwork, transparency, and operational alignment, we are creating a structure that empowers physicians while maintaining the standards necessary for value-based care success.”Philmer Lewis, MBA, ACHE, Chief Operating Officer, highlighted the operational infrastructure being established to support practices: “We are designing Innovative Health ACO with physicians in mind—creating scalable operational processes, governance structures, and compliance support that reduce administrative burden and allow clinicians to focus on patients. Our priority is building sustainable, practice-centered systems that empower physicians while preparing for the evolving value-based landscape.”ROMANUS M. JOSEPH PHD(c), MBA, MSN, RN, LSSGB Director of Clinical Outcomes and Performance, spoke to provider engagement and support: “From care coordination pathways to predictive analytics, we’re developing tools and support structures that give physicians confidence in delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Our approach ensures that clinical and operational guidance is actionable, auditable, and integrated into daily practice without adding unnecessary complexity.”Innovative Health ACO is currently in its orginization phase and is actively engaging independent physicians who share a commitment to collaborative, patient-focused care. The organization’s leadership is focused on providing a foundation that strengthens practice independence, enhances clinical collaboration, and prepares physicians for participation in value-based programs.Physicians interested in learning more about participation opportunities with Innovative Health ACO are encouraged to visit www.innovativehealthaco.com to explore collaboration and engagement options.ABOUT INNOVATIVE HEALTH ACOInnovative Health ACO is a physician-led healthcare organization in formation, being developed and managed by Integrated Healthcare Solutions . It is designed to provide independent physicians with the operational, clinical, and compliance infrastructure necessary to support coordinated, value-based care. Founding leadership draws on years of experience in MSSP and other value-based care environments to create a framework that emphasizes physician collaboration, patient-centered outcomes, and practice sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.