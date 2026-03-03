Intelligent Audit Named AI-Powered Freight Audit & Spend Optimization Company of the Year by Logistics Business Outlook

Hannah Testani, Brian Pollack recognized for AI innovation in FAP & Spend Optimization

Intelligent Audit earns top industry recognition for DeepDetectAI’s role in advancing accuracy, fraud detection, and operational intelligence

Our strength lies in the powerful intersection of advanced technology, AI, and essential human expertise. That’s what allows us to help shippers make faster, smarter, more confident decisions.” — Hannah Testani, CEO, Intelligent Audit

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Audit (IA), a leader in freight audit, recovery and business intelligence with AI-powered optimization, announces its recognition as the AI-Powered Freight Audit & Spend Optimization Company of the Year by Logistics Business Outlook, an honor that highlights organizations driving meaningful innovation and impact across the global logistics landscape.Selected by Logistics Business Outlook’s editorial board, this distinction highlights solution providers that demonstrate technological excellence, customer impact, and a forward-thinking approach to modern supply chain challenges.The feature spotlights Intelligent Audit’s leadership in AI-powered freight audit and transportation spend management, emphasizing DeepDetectAI as a proven tool to protect operations against errors and fraud.“Our strength lies in the powerful intersection of advanced technology, AI, and essential human expertise. That’s what allows us to help shippers make faster, smarter, more confident decisions,” said Hannah Testani , CEO of Intelligent Audit.A key driver of Intelligent Audit’s AI strategy is Chief Product Officer Dr. Brian Pollack, who holds a PhD in Experimental Particle Physics from Northwestern University. Dr. Pollack previously conducted advanced machine learning research at institutions including Fermi National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, and CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. He later transitioned into applied AI, developing deep learning algorithms in medical imaging before bringing that expertise into logistics technology.Dr. Pollack was recently named among the laureates of the 2025 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, one of the world’s most prestigious scientific honors, and has worked directly with OpenAI, giving him a front-row seat to cross-industry AI innovation. His analytical rigor and scientific approach to signal detection and anomaly identification now power Intelligent Audit’s proprietary AI capabilities.AI sits at the core of IA’s product strategy, reflecting the company’s enduring mission to go beyond traditional freight audit by delivering solutions that help shippers optimize spend, gain deeper operational insight, and navigate increasingly complex supply chain environments with clarity and confidence.About Intelligent AuditIntelligent Audit is a leading global freight audit provider, delivering best-in-class service and business intelligence. A pioneer in AI for logistics, IA’s DeepDetectAI technology has earned recognition from McKinsey & Company and inclusion in the FreightTech 100. For nearly three decades, IA’s top industry talent and award-winning platform have helped many of the world’s largest enterprises Ship Smarter.About Logistics Business OutlookLogistics Business Outlook is a leading industry publication covering trends, technologies, and innovators shaping the future of logistics and supply chain management. Through its annual recognitions, the publication spotlights companies that are redefining performance standards and advancing the industry through innovation.

