Samantha Legg, CPP, Recognized by Influential Women, Drives Excellence in Business Development and PEO Sales.

BECKLEY, WV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Small Businesses, Championing Ethical Leadership, and Fostering Workforce Well-BeingSamantha Legg, CPP, is a Regional Sales Manager at Compliance LLC with more than a decade of experience in payroll, human resources, and business development. Known for her precision, integrity, and client-centered approach, she helps organizations streamline operations while ensuring employees receive reliable pay, benefits, and support.A Certified Payroll Professional with a degree in Business Management, Samantha brings deep expertise in PEO sales, business development, payroll compliance, and Excel. Her career includes progressive leadership roles managing payroll for hundreds of clients and thousands of employees, as well as mentoring and leading sales and payroll teams. She is leading the strategic growth and client partnerships for PEO services in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, driving market expansion, compliance-focused solutions, and relationship-based sales. She earned her CPP certification in 2024 and her Property and Casualty license in 2026.Samantha built a successful career in the PEO industry over the past 11 years. Today, she is especially proud of helping small businesses access affordable, high-quality health insurance through an exclusive captive health insurance plan tailored to Compliance LLC and its trusted clients.Guided by strong mentors and a belief in ethical leadership, continuous learning, and relationship-building, Samantha lives by the principle “Be well, work well.” Her work reflects a commitment to people-first solutions and sustainable growth for both businesses and employees.Learn More about Samantha Legg:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/samantha-legg Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.