Cambridge International Publishing Releases SG60 Anthology Featuring Over 500 Students: Now Available on Amazon

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Singapore’s 60th anniversary (SG60), a landmark literary project titled " Through Young Eyes: Singapore at 60 " has been officially released. The anthology, published by Cambridge International Publishing , features the original essays and hand-drawn illustrations of more than 500 students representing a diverse cross-section of Singapore’s educational landscape, including both Government and International schools.This public welfare initiative was designed to provide a professional platform for the next generation to articulate their vision of the nation. Unlike traditional commercial publications, this project was entirely non-profit for the participants, ensuring that the creative voices of children from all backgrounds were heard without financial barriers.The collection is notable for its authenticity. Each essay is accompanied by student-created illustrations, offering a direct and genuine perspective on Singapore’s heritage and future, as seen through the eyes of its youngest citizens."Seeing 500 unique perspectives come together in one volume is a testament to the intellectual and creative vitality of Singapore's youth," said the project lead at Cambridge International Publishing. "By publishing this work on global platforms like Amazon and making it available in physical bookstores, we are ensuring that these 'New Voices' are archived in the global cultural record."To celebrate the launch, a series of commemorative events are currently being held in Singapore. Young authors, accompanied by their families, have been invited to collect their published works and certificates of achievement. These moments of recognition underscore the project’s mission: to foster a sense of national pride and scholarly accomplishment.As a bridge between academic excellence and community contribution, this SG60 initiative demonstrates the power of independent publishing to document social milestones and empower emerging talent outside of traditional institutional constraints.About Cambridge International Publishing:Cambridge International Publishing is an independent academic publisher based in Cambridgeshire, UK. The company focuses on promoting new voices and providing global platforms for intellectual and cultural exchange.

