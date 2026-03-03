Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) and Next-Generation Vaccine Platforms Market to Reach $82.61 Bn by 2030 at 15.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) and Next-Generation Vaccine Platforms Global Market Size, Trends, And Forecast Report 2026

The Business Research Company’s Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) and Next-Generation Vaccine Platforms Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) manufacturing service market has been rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in therapeutic research and vaccine production. As demand for mRNA-based solutions continues to grow, this sector is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. Below is an overview of the market’s current size, growth factors, key players, and regional dynamics shaping its future.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (MRNA) Manufacturing Service Market

The mRNA manufacturing service market is expected to see significant growth, increasing from $6.14 billion in 2025 to $7.12 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. Historical growth has been driven by the rise in mRNA therapeutics research, urgent vaccine manufacturing needs during health crises, limited internal mRNA production capacities, expanding partnerships with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and the broadening of biotech pipelines. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $12.97 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 16.2%. This forecasted growth is fueled by a surge in mRNA therapy clinical trials, increasing demand for contract manufacturing, the rise of personalized medicine, greater outsourcing by biotech companies, and the scaling up of commercial mRNA products. Key trends expected to shape the market include integrated process development services, large-scale in vitro transcription production, comprehensive lipid nanoparticle encapsulation solutions, rapid technology transfer programs, and GMP-grade batch manufacturing.

Download a free sample of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mrna) manufacturing service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=33216&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Understanding Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (MRNA) Manufacturing Services

Messenger ribonucleic acid manufacturing services encompass both contract-based and in-house operations designed to produce high-purity mRNA molecules for therapeutic and vaccine applications. These services involve several critical stages, including mRNA design, synthesis, purification, and quality assurance, often optimized for delivery via lipid nanoparticle systems. The availability of these specialized services enables the efficient production of safe and effective mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, supporting research initiatives, clinical trial requirements, and commercial distribution.

Clinical Trial Growth as a Catalyst for the Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (MRNA) Manufacturing Service Market

One of the primary factors propelling the demand for mRNA manufacturing services is the increasing volume of clinical trial activity worldwide. Clinical trials involve the comprehensive process of testing new medical treatments in humans, and recent shifts toward digital and decentralized trial models have accelerated this trend. These innovative approaches facilitate quicker patient recruitment, remote monitoring, and more efficient data gathering from diverse populations. mRNA manufacturing services support these clinical efforts by providing rapid, flexible production capabilities that meet the timing demands of various trial phases, ultimately speeding up drug development cycles. For example, in December 2024, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) reported an increase in industry-sponsored clinical trials in the UK, from 411 in 2022 to 426 in 2023, highlighting the growing clinical research landscape that fuels market expansion.

View the full messenger ribonucleic acid (mrna) manufacturing service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/messenger-ribonucleic-acid-mrna-manufacturing-service-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Additional Factors Encouraging Growth in the Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (MRNA) Manufacturing Service Market

Beyond clinical trials, several other drivers are shaping the market’s growth trajectory. The expanding pipeline of mRNA therapeutics across a range of conditions, rising partnerships between biotech companies and CDMOs, and the increasing trend toward personalized medicine all contribute to higher demand for manufacturing services. Furthermore, the necessity to scale up production for commercial mRNA products and the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies are encouraging market players to innovate and enhance service offerings.

Regional Insights into the Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (MRNA) Manufacturing Service Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the mRNA manufacturing service market, benefiting from its well-established biotech infrastructure and robust investment environment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on where opportunities and expansions are most likely to occur.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (MRNA) Manufacturing Service Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

ribonucleic acid rna sequencing global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ribonucleic-acid-rna-sequencing-global-market-report

nucleic acid therapeutics global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nucleic-acid-therapeutics-global-market-report

mrna therapeutics global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mrna-therapeutics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.