Influential Women Showcases Susan Dierenfeldt-Troy, Esq.: IP Attorney Advancing Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Leadership

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami-Based Partner at Troy & Schwartz, LLC Combines Scientific Expertise and Legal Strategy to Empower Entrepreneurs and InnovatorsSusan Dierenfeldt-Troy, Esq., is a distinguished Intellectual Property Attorney and Partner at Troy & Schwartz, LLC in Miami, Florida, where she combines technical expertise with business-minded legal strategy to help entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of intellectual property law. Licensed in Florida, Montana, and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Susan specializes in patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. Her professional mission is rooted in providing conscientious, rigorous, empathetic, and diligent representation to each client, offering practical and strategic guidance that enables innovators to protect their ideas, grow their ventures, and succeed in competitive markets. In addition to her practice, she frequently publishes insights on current legal issues affecting startups and small businesses, reinforcing her role as a thought leader in the field.Before entering law, Susan cultivated a robust scientific career in both academia and industry, including positions at Genetics Institute and Baxter Diagnostics. She earned recognition for her collaborative approach, problem-solving skills, and leadership in research and development, authoring several peer-reviewed publications and leading teams to bring R&D concepts to fruition. These experiences shaped her unique perspective on intellectual property law, particularly regarding new product development, commercialization, and regulatory compliance. Today, she leverages this expertise to advise entrepreneurs and investors, helping them navigate the technical, legal, and business challenges that arise in innovation-driven industries.Beyond her legal and scientific work, Susan is deeply committed to education, mentorship, and community service. She has served as a mentor for the University of Miami Launchpad, taught intellectual property principles and legal risk management for startups at Miami-Dade College, and contributed to nonprofit boards including the National Association of Women Business Owners, the South Florida Theatre League, and the Salt Lake City Rape Crisis Center. Her dedication to fostering growth and opportunity extends beyond the courtroom, reflecting a career-long commitment to uplifting individuals and communities.Susan attributes her success to the unwavering support of her late husband, who encouraged her to return to school and pursue a Juris Doctor from The St. Thomas University College of Law. She is also channeling her creativity into writing her first book, an endeavor that inspires her both personally and professionally. Susan emphasizes the importance of maintaining work-life balance, recognizing that sustainable professional success requires attention to personal well-being and fulfillment.The best career advice Susan has received in both her pre-law and legal careers is to persevere. She believes that staying focused and persistent enables one to accomplish even the most ambitious goals.For young women entering the legal industry, Susan emphasizes the importance of self-belief, determination, and persistence. She advises aspiring lawyers to gain real-world work experience before attending law school, noting that the profession can be both expensive and stressful. Real-life experience, she asserts, not only prepares one for the challenges of law school but also enhances communication skills with clients and colleagues. Susan believes that life experiences shape professional success, reinforcing the idea that personal and professional growth are deeply intertwined.Susan identifies one of the biggest opportunities—and challenges—in her field as the ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of her clients. She prioritizes their needs, striving to provide guidance, support, and solutions that truly make an impact. Recognizing that entrepreneurship is not for the faint-hearted, Susan draws on her background in research and development, where she served both as a researcher and as a manager of a team of technical professionals. This experience allows her to connect with clients with empathy and insight, speaking from a place of firsthand understanding of the high-pressure, innovative environments that drive results.One of the most important values to Susan in both her professional and personal life is balancing career success with her commitment to causes she cares deeply about, particularly animal rights. She strives to excel in her work while dedicating time and energy to advocacy and community efforts. Drawing on her personal experience as a caregiver for several family members while attending law school and beginning her career as an attorney, Susan understands the unique pressures faced by women entrepreneurs and business owners managing multiple responsibilities. This perspective allows her to approach her clients with empathy and compassion, offering support and understanding whenever circumstances allow.With over two decades of experience in intellectual property rights procurement, enforcement, and monetization, Susan Dierenfeldt-Troy is recognized not only for her legal acumen but also for her dedication to supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, and ethical leadership—empowering clients, advancing science, and creating lasting impact.Learn More about Susan Dierenfeldt-Troy:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/susan-dierenfeldt-troy or through her profile on Troy & Schwartz, LLC, https://www.troyandschwartzlaw.com/Susan-Dierenfeldt-Troy Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. 