Shiji expands mobility across the entire guest journey, connecting through a unified platform

From PMS to POS and Payments, Shiji introduces a unified mobile ecosystem that frees hospitality from fixed counters and empowers service anywhere on property

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiji , the global hospitality technology leader, today announced the next evolution of its long-term mobility vision at ITB Berlin, expanding its “ Move ” framework beyond Food & Beverage to encompass the entire hotel ecosystem.Move, a unified property-wide mobile experience where associates can seamlessly switch between Daylight PMS, Infrasys POS , and Meridian Experiences, all from a single device. This milestone marks a fundamental shift in hotel operations, moving hospitality beyond fixed terminals and restructuring service around the guest, not the counter.By leveraging its cloud-native architecture and unified guest profile foundation, Shiji enables hotel teams to manage check-in, dining transactions, spa bookings, upsells, and payments in real time, anywhere on property. The framework ensures enterprise-grade security, data privacy, reporting consistency, and operational reliability while allowing service teams to remain fully present with guests.“For decades, hotel technology has been built around fixed counters and disconnected systems,” said Kevin King, CEO of Shiji. "The future of hospitality is different. It’s fluid, mobile, and centered entirely around the guest. Our vision is simple: one device, one ecosystem, and one continuous guest journey. By unifying PMS, POS, payments, and experiences into a single mobile framework, we’re giving hotel teams the freedom to serve guests anywhere, without barriers. This isn’t about mobility as a feature, it’s about redefining how hospitality operates.”Unlike standalone mobile applications layered onto legacy systems, Shiji’s mobility vision is built on its cloud-first, guest-profile-centric platform. The architecture allows associates to move seamlessly between operational functions without logging into separate environments or duplicating data entry. Payments can be triggered at the moment of service, reservations updated instantly, and guest preferences accessed securely in real time. This unified ecosystem reduces operational silos, accelerates workflows, and enhances personalization across every department.“True mobility changes how teams work,” said Wolfgang Emperger, Senior Vice President Europe, Africa and UK & Ireland at Shiji. "Instead of moving back and forth between guests and terminals, our staff can stay present, informed, and responsive. Switching between PMS, POS, and payments on a single device removes operational silos and creates a smoother experience for both guests and employees. It’s a fundamental shift in how service is delivered.”Early deployments of the Move framework demonstrated the ability for teams to complete hundreds of transactions within hours without returning to a fixed workstation. With the expansion across departments, properties can now establish one consistent mobility standard across the entire guest journey, from arrival to dining, spa services, activities, and departure. The result is faster service, stronger human connection, improved operational efficiency, and a technology environment designed for long-term scalability.As guest expectations evolve toward seamless, personalized, and frictionless experiences, mobility across every department becomes not only an operational advantage but a strategic necessity.To learn more about Shiji’s mobility vision, visit https://www.shijigroup.com/move About ShijiShiji is a global technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the hospitality industry, ensuring seamless operations for hoteliers day and night.Built on the Shiji Platform, the only truly global hotel technology platform, Shiji’s cloud-based portfolio includes Property Management System, Point-of-Sale, guest engagement, distribution, payments, and data intelligence solutions for over 91,000 hotels worldwide, including the largest chains.With more than 5,000 employees across the world, Shiji is a trusted partner for the world’s leading hoteliers, delivering technology that works as continuously as the industry itself.For more information, visit www.shijigroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.