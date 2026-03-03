Influential Women Features Cleo Thibault: Banking Leader Driving Excellence, Team Empowerment, Member Success

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacksonville Branch Manager at First Florida Credit Union Combines 25+ Years of Experience with a Commitment to Leadership and Community ImpactJacksonville, Florida – Cleo Thibault is a seasoned banking professional with over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Currently serving as Branch Manager at First Florida Credit Union, Cleo leads her team with a focus on exceptional member service, operational excellence, and fostering a positive workplace culture. She empowers her staff to achieve both personal and professional growth while ensuring members receive the highest quality financial guidance.Before her current role, Cleo spent more than two decades at VyStar Credit Union, advancing to Branch Vice President, where she managed operations, guided teams, and built lasting relationships with members. She began her career at First Union National Bank as a Teller Coordinator, gaining foundational experience in banking operations and customer service that would shape her future leadership style.Cleo attributes her success to consistency, dedication, and a commitment to educating, empowering, and encouraging others. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a talent for cultivating strong teams and positively impacting both colleagues and members. She credits her growth to investing in herself relentlessly—through courses, coaching, books, and skill development—recognizing that personal and professional development is her greatest long-term investment.For young women entering the industry, Cleo emphasizes the importance of building relationships, noting that connections often create opportunities before resumes do. She encourages cultivating networks across teams, industries, and roles while supporting other women along the way, fostering a collaborative ecosystem of growth. In her field, she recognizes the dual challenge and opportunity of rising fraud and cybersecurity threats, highlighting the importance of protecting members’ data while maintaining seamless digital access.Cleo’s values of teamwork, guidance, and support extend beyond the workplace. She enjoys reading, road biking, traveling, and camping with her husband, finding balance through adventure and connection.Recognized for her expertise in team leadership and banking operations, Cleo Thibault has remained committed to mentoring others and fostering an environment of trust, accountability, and excellence. Her dedication to her team and the communities she serves underscores a career built on integrity, collaboration, and results.Learn More about Cleo Thibault:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cleo-thibault Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.