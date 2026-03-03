Built to Lift: WireCo Opens CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 with American-Made Strength

Booth

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WireCo, a global supplier of steel wire and synthetic rope solutions, today opened CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 by reinforcing the strength of its U.S. manufacturing footprint and its ability to deliver fast, consistent support to lifting customers worldwide. The company is showcasing how domestic production, deep engineering, and seamless global coordination come together to meet the rising performance demands placed on modern crane operations.As lifting applications grow more complex and duty cycles intensify, reliability and responsiveness have become as critical as product performance itself. WireCo’s presence at this year’s CONEXPO underscores its focus on delivering engineered rope solutions backed by manufacturing capacity in the United States and a coordinated global supply network capable of serving customers across North America, Europe, and Asia.“CONEXPO brings together the customers who depend on reliability and uptime in some of the world’s most demanding lifting environments,” said Keith White, Chief Executive Officer, WireCo. “As crane fleets grow larger and project timelines tighten, responsiveness matters more than ever. Our U.S. manufacturing strength, backed by a globally aligned organization, ensures the performance, availability and technical support today’s lifting operations require.”On display are crane rope solutions from the company’s CASAR and OLIVEIRA brands, including rotation-resistant hoist ropes for high-capacity cranes, engineered boom hoist constructions designed for layered drum configurations, and compacted rope options suited for smaller crane classes. Rather than promoting a one-size-fits-all approach, WireCo is engaging directly with crane owners, operators, and OEMs to discuss application-specific selection strategies, spooling considerations, and how engineered rope design can contribute to improved operational predictability and lifecycle performance.Throughout the week, WireCo’s leadership and technical teams will engage with customers to discuss real-world operating conditions, supply chain considerations and long-term performance objectives, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering value beyond the product itself. Attendees are invited to visit WireCo at Booth N10519 in the North Hall to learn more about its comprehensive portfolio of crane rope solutions.For additional information, visit www.wireco.com About WireCoWireCo markets value-added products under several brands that are recognized throughout the world and used in a wide range of market applications. WireCo is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, USA, with manufacturing plants, distribution facilities and research and development centers worldwide.Media Contacts:Dan BurchVice President, Marketing & CommunicationsWireCo+1-816-270-4829danburch@wireco.com

