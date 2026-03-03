Mechasys Asserts Dominance in the Americas, Appoints Positioning Veteran Rich Hilliker to Lead Regional Expansion

Rich Hilliker Mechasys XR Projector Laser Layout Construction America Mechasys XR Projector Laser Layout Construction Projected Reality Mechasys XR Projector - Laser Layout

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechasys, the global pioneer in Projected Reality (PR) technology, today announced the appointment of Rich Hilliker as Director of Sales - Americas. The strategic hire reinforces Mechasys’ commitment to its North American roots, ensuring contractors have access to a proven, transparent, and highly supported layout solution.

As Mechasys continues its rapid expansion across five continents, the appointment of Hilliker signals a decisive focus on the United States and Canada. With over 20 years of leadership in positioning technology, Hilliker brings the veteran expertise required to cement Mechasys as the definitive standard for construction layout in the Americas.

Eliminating the "Translation Gap"

"The industry has reached a breaking point with traditional layout. We’ve been forced to rely on slow, manual steps to translate digital designs into physical markings—a process that is fundamentally vulnerable to error," said Rich Hilliker. "Mechasys has solved this 'Translation Gap.' This is a proven, visual workflow that allows teams to see the design at full scale immediately. For contractors in the Americas, this is the new standard for accuracy."

Mechasys is also redefining the partnership model for construction tech. Unlike complex usage-based pricing that can discourage frequent use, Mechasys utilizes a straightforward model designed to encourage teams to put the technology to work on every project. This approach ensures that contractors can maximize their ROI and accuracy without the friction of unpredictable costs.

Unrivaled Localized Support and Partnership

Central to Mechasys’ expansion is a commitment to white-glove service and technical excellence. Following its recent $23 million Series A funding round, Mechasys is doubling down on its North American support infrastructure. By bridging the gap between its Montreal headquarters and field teams, Mechasys provides a level of responsiveness and deep technical partnership that is rare in the construction technology sector.

"Rich is the perfect leader to spearhead this chapter because he understands that world-class technology is only as good as the support behind it," said William St-Pierre, CEO of Mechasys. "We aren't just shipping hardware; we are providing an end-to-end support ecosystem. From initial training to real-time field assistance, we ensure our partners have the most robust and reliable layout solution available today, backed by a team that speaks the language of the jobsite."



Expanding the Dealer Network

To meet the surging demand for the XR Projector, Mechasys is actively seeking strategic partnerships with innovative dealers across the Americas. Mechasys provides its distributors with comprehensive training, marketing resources, and direct access to its engineering and support teams to ensure long-term success for both the dealer and the end-user.

The Mechasys XR Projector

The XR Projector is a patented, high-performance robotic laser system that eliminates the need for manual point-staking. By displaying millimetric-accurate blueprints on any surface—even in extreme environments—it allows layout crews to coordinate more effectively, reduce costly rework, and deliver projects significantly faster than traditional or incremental layout tools.

About Mechasys

Mechasys is a global technology company pioneering Projected Reality solutions for the construction and manufacturing industries. Based in Montreal, Canada, Mechasys designs and manufactures the XR Projector, the world’s most reliable laser projection tool. Our mission is to democratize precision, making it accessible to every industrial worker through tools that are simple, reliable, and performant.

To learn more about Mechasys or to inquire about becoming an authorized dealer, visit www.mechasys.ca.

