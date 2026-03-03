ONYC® Hair Introduces 28-Inches Double Drawn Burmese Curly Bundles, Expanding Length Options for Textured Extensions

Double Drawn Burmese Curly Hair Bundles

Black-owned premium hair extension brand expands its Double Drawn Burmese Curly collection with longest length to date

Textured hair deserves luxury without compromise. With 28 inches of Double Drawn Burmese Curly, we’re expanding what’s possible for density, length, and authentic curl expression.” — Thelma Okoro - Founder & CEO, ONYC® Hair

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYC® Hair, a Black-owned premium human hair extension company specializing in textured bundles, has announced the launch of a 28-inch length within its Double Drawn Burmese Curly Hair collection. The introduction marks the longest length currently offered in the company’s Double Drawn Raw Burmese Curly line and reflects continued demand for extended-length textured hair options.

The Double Drawn Burmese Curly collection was originally developed to address customer interest in fuller curly bundles with higher root-to-tip density. While long straight and loose wave textures have traditionally dominated extended lengths in the hair extension market, maintaining curl consistency and structural integrity in highly defined curl patterns at longer lengths requires additional sourcing precision and processing controls.

According to ONYC® Hair, the 28-inch expansion builds on the established framework of its Burma Curl texture, characterized by a defined 3C spiral curl pattern designed to blend with 3B–4A natural hair textures.

Focus on Double Drawn Construction

The Raw Burmese Curly Bundles are crafted from 100% cuticle-aligned virgin Burmese human hair. Each bundle undergoes a double drawing process — a sorting method that removes a portion of shorter strands to promote greater uniformity in length distribution.

In single drawn bundles, strands remain in their natural assortment, which can result in gradual tapering toward the ends. By contrast, double drawn processing increases the percentage of longer strands throughout the weft, supporting more consistent density from root to tip.

ONYC® Hair reports that its Double Drawn Burmese Curly bundles maintain an approximate 90–95% long-hair ratio. This ratio is intended to reduce visible thinning at the ends and support a more balanced, voluminous appearance during installation.

“The introduction of 28 inches allows clients to achieve extended length while maintaining curl structure and density,” said Danielle Mensah, Head of Brand & Customer Experience at ONYC® Hair. “This release reflects ongoing feedback from customers seeking longer textured options that preserve uniformity and durability.”

Engineering Curl Integrity at Extended Lengths

Curly Hair Extensions require additional quality considerations at longer lengths. As strand length increases, the weight of the hair can place added tension on curl formation, potentially affecting bounce and definition if the raw material is not carefully selected.

ONYC® Hair states that its Burmese Curly texture is sourced specifically for curl resilience, allowing the spiral pattern to remain defined even at extended lengths. The curl pattern is described as a uniform 3C spiral with moderate luster and a soft-medium texture profile.

By combining raw sourcing with double drawing techniques, the company indicates that the collection is structured to balance density with manageability. The bundles are available in Natural Black (1B) and may be professionally colored.

Expanded Length Availability

With the addition of the 28-inch option, the Double Drawn Burmese Curly collection is now available in the following lengths:

14 inches

16 inches

20 inches

22 inches

24 inches

26 inches

28 inches

The company also confirmed that previously sold-out lengths — including 22-inch, 24-inch, and 26-inch options — have been restocked.

This expanded range provides installation flexibility for customers seeking both mid-length and extended styles within the same texture family.

Designed for Versatile Installations

The Double Drawn Burmese Curly bundles are currently offered in a Premium Full Weft format, commonly used for:

Traditional sew-in installations

Protective styling

Custom wig unit construction

Multi-bundle volume installations

When properly maintained, the hair can be straightened or re-curled using heat styling tools. As with most Virgin Hair Extensions for Black Women, professional coloring is recommended when altering shade.

The company notes that maintaining curl definition at extended lengths requires appropriate moisture balance and curl-specific care routines. With proper maintenance, the bundles are designed for reuse across multiple installations.

Addressing Market Trends in Textured Extensions

The release of a 28-inch curly option reflects broader shifts within the premium hair extension market. Consumer demand has increasingly expanded beyond straight and loose wave textures to include highly defined curl patterns with consistent density and natural blend.

Longer curly extensions require selective sourcing due to natural strand variation and the structural characteristics of textured hair. Maintaining uniform curl formation at lengths approaching 30 inches involves careful material selection and processing standards.

ONYC® Hair states that its sourcing model prioritizes cuticle alignment to minimize tangling and preserve strand orientation. Cuticle alignment refers to maintaining the natural direction of the hair cuticle layers, which can support smoother blending and long-term wear when properly maintained.

By integrating double drawn processing with raw hair selection, the company positions the Burma Curl collection as part of its broader focus on density-controlled textured extensions.

Availability

The newly released 28-inch Double Drawn Burmese Curly Hair Bundles are now available through the company’s official website at:

https://www.onychair.com/by-category/product/double-drawn-burmese-curly-hair-bundles-human-hair-natural-color-1b-burma-curl-3c

Inventory levels for extended lengths may vary based on demand. The company offers nationwide shipping within the United States as well as local pickup options in Maryland and Washington, DC.

About ONYC® Hair

ONYC® Hair is a premium human hair extension company specializing in cuticle-aligned virgin textures designed for natural blend, density, and longevity. The brand focuses on textured hair extensions engineered for curl definition, structural consistency, and installation versatility.

Its collections include Double Drawn and Single Drawn options across multiple texture families, with continued emphasis on sourcing integrity and product development tailored to textured hair wearers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.