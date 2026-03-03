Influential Women Profiles: Laura Chittenden, Tanzania Director Advancing Global Health Leadership

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary Leader Using Scientific Expertise and Strategic Leadership to Transform Global Health InitiativesDr. Laura Chittenden is an accomplished global health leader and the current Tanzania Country Director for the Defense Health Agency (DHA) / Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR). With a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and an MBA in Strategy from the Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management, she brings a rare combination of scientific expertise and strategic leadership to international health and biosecurity. Over her distinguished career, Dr. Chittenden has led multidisciplinary teams across Africa, South Asia, Central America, and the Caribbean, advancing initiatives in infectious disease research; HIV prevention, care, and treatment under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR); malaria programs under the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI); and global health security, including disease outbreak response.Throughout her career, Dr. Chittenden has held pivotal roles with USAID and the Department of Defense – and was seconded to the U.S. State Department – directing large-scale programs focused on health system strengthening, disease surveillance, and countermeasure development. She has been instrumental in forging partnerships with Ministries of Health and Defense, the World Health Organization, the Gates Foundation, and numerous non-governmental organizations. Her leadership has contributed to U.S. and partner nation readiness, clinical research advancements, and the global response to emerging threats such as Zika, Ebola, mpox, and COVID-19. Her exceptional contributions earned her the Meritorious Civilian Service Award from the U.S. Department of the Army and recognition from the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria for her leadership in international health diplomacy.Dr. Chittenden attributes her professional success to a lifelong dedication to science, service, and global impact. Her journey began with a Doctorate in Biomedical Sciences and contributions to the Human Genome Project, followed by management consulting after graduating from Cornell University. Seeking to apply her expertise meaningfully, she joined the Peace Corps and taught science in Nepal, igniting her passion for education and global health.Dr. Chittenden later transitioned to the private sector as a management consultant with PRTM (later acquired by PwC), contributing to U.S. government biodefense initiatives and helping build the firm’s public health practice, strengthening processes at organizations such as GAVI and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Her career then expanded internationally: in the Dominican Republic, she focused on HIV system strengthening to ensure patients received proper care, and in Kenya, she supported patient-centered health system improvements.In India, Dr. Chittenden served as the Education and Women’s Empowerment Lead, working on early-grade education and social inclusion initiatives, including the Girl Rising program, recognized by the Prime Minister and supported by Bollywood leaders for promoting girls’ empowerment. She then served as the Country Coordinator for the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), facilitating collaboration between the U.S. government, the government of India, UNAIDS, and civil society on HIV initiatives. In her next role, sheacted as a scientific advisor in Latin America and the Caribbean, overseeing vector management during the regional Zika outbreak.Dr. Chittenden’s leadership continued in Nigeria, where she assumed her first WRAIR Country Director role, managing PEPFAR implementation and overseeing research and vaccine development for Ebola, HIV, mpox, Lassa fever, and other diseases. She later moved to Tanzania as the lead Global Health Security Advisor for USAID, spearheading efforts against disease outbreaks including Marburg virus, mpox, and cholera. In 2024, she assumed the role of DHA/WRAIR Tanzania Country Director, overseeing PEPFAR implementation, HIV vaccine clinical trial research, and surveillance of respiratory diseases, emerging infectious diseases, and antimicrobial resistance.Throughout her career, Dr. Chittenden’s work across biodefense, global health security, and public health has been driven by a commitment to advancing health security and empowering communities worldwide, promoting greater health equity and sustainable impact.Dr. Chittenden credits much of her professional growth to the mentorship she received throughout her career. At WRAIR, she worked alongside exemplary leaders, including Dr. Sheila Peel, Director of the Diagnostics Branch; COL Julie Ake, Director of the Military HIV Research Program; and Dr. Tiffany Hamm, then Director of the International HIV Prevention and Treatment program at the Henry M. Jackson Foundation. Their guidance instilled in her the importance of perseverance, scientific rigor, ambition, and collaboration in both scientific research and global health initiatives.Additionally, Dr. Chittenden cites Kathleen FitzGibbon, former Deputy Chief of Mission in Nigeria, for teaching her to lead with strength and purpose. Kathleen’s leadership in coordinating the health interagency, engaging officials, and ensuring population health and safety demonstrated the importance of creating environments where collaboration and compassion drive meaningful progress—principles that continue to shape Dr. Chittenden’s approach to leadership.For young women entering her field, Dr. Chittenden advises remaining curious, adaptable, and open to every opportunity. She emphasizes continuous learning, even when it requires stepping outside one’s comfort zone, and encourages embracing unexpected paths that can lead to growth and meaningful impact. She stresses the importance of building genuine connections through networking, seeking mentors, and learning from those whose work inspires them. According to Dr. Chittenden, collaboration and relationships are central to progress in global health and science, with every interaction offering the potential to open doors to greater opportunities.Dr. Chittenden’s professional and personal values guide every aspect of her work. She places great importance on discipline, creativity, and community. She approaches every task with consistency and purpose, whether in the lab, the field, or daily life—a mindset she also practices through muay thai. Creativity keeps her balanced and inspired, expressed through pottery, community theater, and choir. She is deeply committed to continuous learning, which has led to several published works, including Sustaining Tuberculosis Preventive Therapy Scale-Up Through Direct Supportive Supervision (International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, 2020) and Improving Indicators of Tuberculosis Program Cascades by Leveraging HIV Program Strategies (International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, 2019). Above all, she values connection, fostering supportive relationships, collaboration, and contributing to communities in ways that create lasting impact.A dedicated scientist, strategist, and mentor, Dr. Laura Chittenden continues to advance global public health with vision, integrity, and a deep sense of purpose. Her career reflects a lifelong commitment to science, service, and global impact, and she remains a trusted leader in international health and biosecurity.

