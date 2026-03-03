XTM and Vistatec launch enterprise AI content globalisation partnership

An end-to-end enterprise operating model built on XTM’s AI globalisation platform and delivered with Vistatec’s expertise.

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XTM and Vistatec today announced the launch of an enterprise AI globalisation partnership. The partnership is designed to help organisations operationalise AI-driven global content as a production capability, with the governance, auditability, and expert delivery required to scale across teams, markets, and content types.

This introduces an end-to-end enterprise AI globalisation service built on XTM’s SaaS platform, with Vistatec providing expert translation services including implementation, governance, and optimisation support. The approach is designed for enterprises that need faster global execution without compromising brand control, compliance requirements, or operational visibility. In practice, this covers the full lifecycle of global content — from intake and governance through delivery, quality control, and reporting.

As AI moves from pilots to day-to-day production, time-to-market is increasingly tied to operational maturity. In many organisations, AI-enabled content and translation tools are being adopted independently across departments, which can increase volume but also introduce inconsistency, duplicated effort, and limited enterprise-wide oversight.

Vistatec provides the expert services that help enterprises adopt and run the model successfully, including translation programme delivery, localisation engineering, governance frameworks for responsible AI, and ongoing optimisation. This supports structured rollout and continuous improvement aligned to brand, regulatory, and organisational requirements.

XTM provides the AI-driven globalisation platform — the enterprise system for orchestrating global content operations across teams, markets, and channels. The platform applies AI based on content type and risk level, embeds governance and audit trails, routes work between AI and human expertise, and provides reporting that links globalisation activity to cost, quality, and time-to-market.

“Enterprises are under pressure to scale global content fast, but most are operating with a patchwork of tools, teams, and providers,” said Lorcan Malone, CEO of XTM International. XTM provides the AI globalisation platform that orchestrates the full lifecycle — from content intake and governance to execution, quality control, and reporting. With Vistatec as a delivery partner, customers get an end-to-end operating model instead of managing multiple LSPs, disconnected workflows, and inconsistent standards.”

“This partnership gives enterprises a complete delivery cycle built around XTM’s platform, enhanced by Vistatec’s services across localisation engineering, AI governance, and ongoing optimisation. The result is one consistent model across teams and markets, with clearer visibility into outcomes,” commented Caroline O’Connell, Chief Revenue Officer, Vistatec.

Through the partnership, enterprises can:

● Launch faster while maintaining governance and auditability

● Scale AI globalisation with consistency across teams and markets

● Reduce rework and duplicated effort as content volume grows

● Gain visibility into global content cost, quality, and operational performance

● Position globalisation as a measurable growth enabler

“AI increases speed, but it also increases responsibility,” said Vistatec’s Chief Marketing Officer, Simon Hodgkins. “We support enterprises with governance frameworks, domain expertise, and structured adoption so they can adopt AI safely, deliver results, and keep trust at the heart of it.”

About XTM

XTM is an AI-driven globalisation platform that helps enterprise teams orchestrate multilingual content, products, and customer experiences at scale. Built for governance and control, XTM enables organisations to apply AI based on content risk, route work intelligently between AI and human expertise, maintain auditability, and measure performance across global content operations. XTM supports complex enterprise workflows across teams, markets, and channels, helping organisations improve time-to-market while protecting brand and compliance standards.

About Vistatec

Vistatec works with many of the world’s most iconic brands to optimise their global commercial potential. Operating since 1997, Vistatec is a recognised leader in AI, localisation, and multilingual content solutions. Vistatec partners with businesses to navigate the complexities of global markets and ensure impactful, culturally relevant communications. With its global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and locations worldwide, Vistatec continues to lead industry benchmarks through innovative technologies and strategic insights.

