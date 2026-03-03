callas software strengthens North American presence with appointment of Customer Success Manager

Natacha De Kegel, Customer Success Manager for North America at callas software

Closer support for an important market

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- callas software, PDF expert with 30 years of experience in building automated PDF quality control, correction, and archival solutions, today announced the appointment of Natacha De Kegel as Customer Success Manager for North America, effective March 1st, 2026. This marks the first time callas has established a dedicated company resource based in North America.North America is a key growth market for callas. With an expanding installed base of OEM integrations, channel partners, and end users across the region, the company is investing in closer proximity and stronger regional support. Based in Florida and operating in the Eastern Time Zone, Natacha will serve as the primary point of contact for customers, channel partners, and OEMs throughout North America.Natacha brings extensive industry experience to the role. After beginning her career in PDF and print workflow technology, she built her own consulting business before joining DistributorX, one of callas’ most important distribution and integration partners in the region. In that role, she worked closely with print service providers, publishers, and integrators, gaining deep insight into real-world production environments and workflow challenges.North America as growth market“North America has always been strategically important for callas,” said David van Driessche, Chief Evangelist at callas software. “Until now, it was supported by the team in Germany. As our presence in the region grew through OEM relationships and channel partners, the next logical step was to establish a dedicated local resource to support them.”Van Driessche added, “Natacha and I have worked together before – this is actually the second time I’ve hired her. I’ve always valued her practical understanding of production workflows and her ability to connect technology with real customer needs. Her experience on the partner side gives her a perspective that is extremely valuable for callas.”Strengthening collaborationIn her new role, Natacha will focus on strengthening collaboration with channel partners and OEMs, improving customer response times, and helping organizations in North America get the most out of their callas solutions.“I’m very grateful for the years I spent at DistributorX,” said Natacha. “Working closely with customers across North America gave me a deep appreciation for the complexity of modern print and publishing workflows. callas software plays a critical role in many of those environments, and I’m excited to now contribute directly to the development and success of these solutions.”She added, “Having a local callas presence in North America will make communication faster and collaboration easier. Being present at local trade shows and events — and bringing initiatives such as pdfCamp to North America — will make it easier for professionals to engage directly with the technology and explore practical solutions to their production challenges.”With this appointment, callas reinforces its long-term commitment to North America and to building a stronger regional presence in key markets worldwide.About callas softwarecallas software was founded in 1995 and has focused on making PDF files usable in production environments from the start. While PDF was designed as a flexible and open format, using it reliably in production—where standardization matters—often proves challenging. callas develops technology to identify PDF files that will cause problems in production and to address those issues early in the workflow.Close involvement with end users, OEM customers, and standardization bodies keeps the software aligned with real-world production requirements. Working with imperfect, real-world PDF files has resulted in software with a learning curve, designed to control complexity rather than hide it. The callas products actively correct PDF files, prepare them for production, and generate derived outputs such as proof sheets, order overviews, delivery documents, or archived content.callas is primarily active in print production, document exchange, archival, and accessibility workflows.More information about callas can be found on its websites:Main: https://www.callassoftware.com For OEMs: https://oem.callassoftware.com Press contact:callas software GmbHDavid von DriesscheSchönhauser Allee 6/7D-10119 BerlinPhone: +49 30 443 90 31-0pr@callassoftware.com

