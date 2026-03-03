Influential Women Highlights the Work of Mary Frances Raffield: Branch Manager at Hello Credit Union

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Financial Expertise, Leadership, and Community Engagement to Empower Members and Inspire GrowthPanama City, Florida – Mary Frances Raffield is a dedicated Branch Manager at Hello Credit Union, bringing over seven years of experience in financial services, customer engagement, and team leadership. Since beginning her career in 2014 as a receptionist, Mary quickly discovered a passion for helping others achieve their financial goals. Her professional journey has included roles as a Member Service Representative and now as Branch Manager, where she is recognized for her strong work ethic, problem-solving abilities, and commitment to both personal and professional growth.Before joining Hello Credit Union, Mary built a diverse professional foundation through positions in hospitality, property management, and public utilities. These experiences strengthened her interpersonal communication and customer service skills while shaping her leadership approach in member-focused environments. At Hello Credit Union, she oversees branch operations, fosters community partnerships, and leads strategic initiatives designed to enhance member satisfaction and organizational success.Currently pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations with a specialization in Public Interest Communications at the University of Florida, Mary is committed to lifelong learning. She is also an active participant in Leadership Bay Class 43, through which she continues to refine her leadership skills and deepen her connection to the Bay County community. In addition, Mary engages with the LSCU Young Professionals Group and local chambers of commerce, demonstrating her dedication to leadership development, professional growth, and making a meaningful impact locally.Mary attributes her career success to hard work, resilience, and the unwavering support of those who have believed in her along the way. Her progression from receptionist to leadership roles has taught her the value of perseverance, humility, and commitment, even in the face of challenges. Mary’s greatest motivation comes from her two sons, who inspire her to lead by example and continuously grow both personally and professionally. She is deeply grateful for her husband, Phillip Raffield, whose steady encouragement empowers her to pursue every opportunity. Mary credits her parents, Freddie and Christina White, for their constant guidance, encouragement, and belief in her throughout her career. She also recognizes her brother, Freddie White Jr., and her sister-in-law, Amber White, for their continued support and encouragement. In addition, Mary honors her grandparents, Richard and Frances Goodwin, as well as her father and mother-in-law, Robert and Linda Raffield, for instilling a strong work ethic and values centered on faith, family, and education. She is also thankful for her longtime friend, Maureen Agro, whose encouragement has remained a meaningful part of her journey. Together, their influence drives her to keep learning, striving, and pushing forward.Reflecting on the best career advice she has received, Mary emphasizes the importance of never stopping learning and not allowing one’s starting point to define potential. She believes that real growth comes from stepping outside comfort zones and that every role offers lessons that build confidence and skill over time. By staying humble, open to learning, and willing to embrace opportunities that challenge her, Mary has cultivated a career built on action and continuous progress.Mary also offers guidance to young women entering the financial services industry. She encourages them to remain adaptable, maintain a positive attitude, and allow heart and hustle to distinguish their work. While success is not handed to anyone, she emphasizes the importance of appreciating each opportunity and harnessing gratitude, resilience, and a strong work ethic to achieve long-term impact.The financial services industry is evolving rapidly, shaped by advances in technology, changing regulations, and rising member expectations. Mary acknowledges that one of the greatest challenges is adopting new digital tools while maintaining the personal service and trust that members value. Leaders must navigate continuous change while ensuring service standards remain strong and consistent. At the same time, these shifts create meaningful opportunities. Growing demand for financial education, inclusive products, and community-focused banking allows credit unions to strengthen member engagement, build long-term trust, and positively impact the communities they serve.Integrity, family, and gratitude guide Mary both personally and professionally. She approaches every task with honesty and heart while finding joy outside of work in time spent with her family—whether cooking meals together, helping with schoolwork, riding side-by-sides and ATVs, or cheering on their favorite football teams. These moments keep her grounded, reinforce what truly matters, and inspire her to lead with purpose and perspective in her professional life.Looking ahead, Mary Frances Raffield aspires to transition into a public-facing communications role, combining her financial expertise with strategic storytelling and advocacy to further support her community and the members she serves. Through her leadership, dedication, and commitment to service, Mary continues to exemplify the values and vision that define Hello Credit Union and the Bay County community.Learn More about Mary Frances Raffield:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/maryfrances-raffield Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.