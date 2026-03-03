Sunny Glen Children's Home Seeks Fund Development Officer to Expand Hope Across Texas

Nearly 90-year-old Christian ministry seeks faith-driven professional to strengthen partnerships with Church of Christ congregations statewide

SAN BENITO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny Glen Children's Home, a Christ-centered ministry dedicated to nurturing children and families for nearly 90 years, is seeking a Fund Development Officer (Statewide) to represent its mission across Texas. This full-time position offers a unique opportunity for a faith-driven professional to build meaningful relationships with Churches of Christ congregations, donors, and community partners while helping sustain care for children who need it most.A Legacy of Faith and ServiceFor nearly 90 years, Sunny Glen Children's Home has provided a safe, loving environment for children facing difficult circumstances. Rooted in the teachings of Scripture and guided by Christian principles, the organization has remained steadfast in its commitment to healing, hope, and restoration. Today, Sunny Glen continues this vital work through trauma-informed care and unwavering dedication to each child's spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being.More Than Fundraising — A Ministry CallingThe Fund Development Officer position extends far beyond traditional fundraising. This role serves as a vital bridge between Sunny Glen's mission and the faith communities that support it. Sunny Glen seeks an outgoing individual who will travel frequently throughout Texas — including the DFW Metro, Houston Metro, Central Texas, the Rio Grande Valley, and the Panhandle — meeting with and speaking to Church of Christ congregations, Church Elders, individual donors, and organizations. The primary goal is to increase financial support for the mission of Sunny Glen: to provide a safe place for hurting children to heal while tending to their physical, mental, and spiritual needs. The ideal candidate must have strong familiarity and comfort with speaking to religious organizations and congregations about the needs of children.Essential Duties and Responsibilities· Must abide by Sunny Glen's mission of giving nurturing, trauma-informed care to children from difficult backgrounds· Learn and abide by Sunny Glen Children's Home policies and procedures· Learn and stay within Minimum Standards· Work independently and as a team· Maintain appropriate boundaries· Attend training and meetings, as scheduled· Possess sensitivity to the residents' cultural and socio-economic characteristics· Uses strong organizational skills· Must follow a daily schedule· Travel frequently· Speak before Church congregations· Working weekends is often requiredAll services shall be provided in accordance with established standards, principles, and ethics of the profession, applicable professional specialty organizations, and the high-quality standard for which Sunny Glen Children's Home is recognized.Qualifications· Must be 21 years of age or older· College diploma or verified work experience· Must live a Christian lifestyle· Must be knowledgeable of Scripture· Valid Texas Driver's License· Record of tuberculosis screening showing free of contagious TBLanguage Skills· Ability to read, analyze, and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations· Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals· Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, and the general publicComputer Skills· Microsoft Word Processing software· Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet software· Google suitePhysical Demands· Regularly required to sit and talk or hear· Must occasionally lift and/or move up to 40 pounds· Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functionsWork Environment· Occasionally exposed to outside weather conditions· Must be able to function in a noisy environment· Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functionsEqual Opportunity EmployerSunny Glen is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) and complies with all applicable federal and state employment laws. Employment decisions are based on qualifications, merits, and business needs.DisclaimerThe above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this class classification. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified.Join the MissionQualified candidates who feel called to serve children through relationship-building and ministry representation are encouraged to apply here For inquiries or to express interest in this position, please contact us at info@sunnyglen.org.About Sunny Glen Children's HomeWith a legacy spanning nearly 90 years, Sunny Glen Children's Home is a Christian residential childcare ministry located in San Benito, Texas. Affiliated with Churches of Christ, Sunny Glen provides trauma-informed care, healing, and hope to children and families in need. Guided by faith and committed to excellence, the organization continues its mission of transforming young lives through the love of Christ. For more information, visit www.sunnyglen.org

