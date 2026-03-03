Influential Women Highlights Sarah A. Sanchez: Graphic Designer and Leader in Digital Accessibility and Inclusive Design

PANTEGO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Accessibility, Innovation, and Creative Excellence in Global Design and TechnologySarah A. Sanchez is a Graphic Designer, Desktop Publishing Team Leader, and Digital Accessibility Manager at Teneo Linguistics Company, LLC, where she combines creativity, technical precision, and a passion for inclusivity in visual communication. Based in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, Sarah brings more than a decade of experience spanning graphic design, digital accessibility, and print production. She is recognized for her innovative design sense, steady leadership, and commitment to creating accessible digital experiences for a global audience.A proud Native American of the Sac and Fox Nation, Sarah approaches her work with integrity, collaboration, and cultural respect. At Teneo Linguistics Company (TLC), she leads a talented team supporting high-profile government and international projects. Her role involves overseeing multilingual document formatting and packaging, ensuring Section 508 compliance, and producing visually engaging materials that meet the highest standards of accessibility and quality. Her work ensures that critical information is accessible to anyone, anywhere—including approximately 25% of the global population with disabilities—across industries such as life sciences, legal, manufacturing, and statewide education.Sarah holds an Associate of Applied Science in Computer Graphics from Dallas Colleges and professional certification in Authoring Section 508–Compliant Documents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Before joining TLC, she built a diverse creative career as a Production Artist, Digital Asset Manager, and Design & Print Production Supervisor. While raising her family and pursuing her education, she spent nearly a decade as a Freelance Graphic Designer, honing a versatile skill set bridging desktop publishing, image editing, web design, and project management. Recently, she was honored as a Marquis “Who’s Who in America” listee in recognition of her contributions to accessible and inclusive design.Sarah attributes her personal drive and success to overcoming numerous painful life lessons at a young age. She believes hardships can serve as powerful motivators, and it took a great deal of effort to turn her life around. Along the way, she decided to be stronger than the obstacles that once held her back and found a creative outlet in editing and digital art. Inspired by finding beauty in life and capturing her favorite moments, she turned this passion into her way of life. Having endured three C-sections and come through them, Sarah feels capable of accomplishing anything. Her children are her greatest motivators, and she strives to guide them with love, experience, and acceptance, working every day to help them have fulfilling lives.In terms of professional success, Sarah gives much credit to her boss, Hana Laurenzo, founder and CEO of Teneo Linguistics Company. Fascinated by technology from a young age—growing up during the rise of computers in the 1990s and 2000s—Sarah dreamed of turning her computer skills into a career. Hana allowed her to do just that, opening the door to digital accessibility work that benefits both the company and clients worldwide. With Hana’s encouragement, funding for training and tools, and exemplary leadership, Sarah has been able to grow professionally while making a meaningful impact. She admires Hana’s integrity, people-first approach, and commitment to fostering a healthy work-life balance, which allows Sarah to be fully present for her children while dedicating herself to her role. Being part of such a dynamic, purpose-driven team has been both empowering and inspiring, and Sarah is grateful to contribute to a global impact—one word at a time.When speaking to young women entering her industry, Sarah emphasizes the importance of purpose and passion. She encourages those seeking meaningful careers to consider the accessibility field, a space built on partnership, inclusivity, and understanding rather than competition. This industry allows professionals to make a profound difference in people’s lives while working from virtually anywhere.At the same time, Sarah highlights the rapid evolution in the graphic design world, particularly with the rise of Artificial Intelligence. She reminds aspiring designers that AI is not a threat to be feared, but a tool to be mastered. While AI can replicate many tasks, it cannot replicate the human elements of storytelling, emotion, customization, and the creative finesse needed to translate ideas into reality. Sarah urges young women to stay curious, refine their techniques, and embrace the limitless creative potential available today. She believes that mastering both traditional and emerging tools allows designers to produce work that commands respect and delivers a lasting impact.Sarah also stresses the value of consistent creation and self-driven projects. Even in a competitive digital market, she advises, the key is to keep producing work—whether for clients or personal growth. She encourages building portfolios, refining resumes, and creating compelling online presences because opportunities often arrive unexpectedly, and being prepared to prove one’s skills is essential.Drawing from her own experiences, Sarah notes how personal passions can become professional gateways. Her love for music led her to network with local musicians, which eventually opened doors to designing band logos and merchandise. This work required extensive research, failed attempts, and a willingness to take risks—but the result was the thrill of seeing her designs out in the world and being recognized by those she worked with. For Sarah, such experiences demonstrate that success comes from a combination of risk-taking, perseverance, and a commitment to learning and evolving continuously.Sarah identifies one of her current challenges—and simultaneously her greatest opportunities—as completing the certification process for web accessibility compliance, a credential required for working on UI/UX projects for certain government entities. While she has already gained extensive experience in desktop publishing and document accessibility, expanding her expertise into accessible web design represents the next step in her professional growth. With new accessibility laws and standards continually emerging, staying current with evolving design techniques is essential. Sarah views each milestone in this process as a chance to refine her skills, deepen her knowledge, and contribute meaningfully to creating a more inclusive digital world.Sarah’s personal and professional life is guided by a set of core values that reflect her vibrant spirit and deep sense of purpose. She prioritizes joy and positivity, finding delight in laughter as a way to connect with others. Connection is central to her life—she values truly knowing herself and understanding others, cherishing meaningful relationships and moments of shared bliss. Comfort and freedom are also important, allowing her to savor simple pleasures, embrace spontaneity, and live fully in the moment.Creativity is a constant in Sarah’s life, with her mind always engaged in projects and ideas that fuel her passions. However, family stands above all else—her three daughters are her greatest joy and inspiration, and she deeply values the love and partnership she shares with her husband of ten years. Frequently listening to music, dancing, and attending live performances provides energy, balance, and fulfillment, supporting her sense of adventure and fun.In her work, Sarah is driven by the meaningful impact of her projects, blending her creativity with a sense of purpose and the knowledge that her contributions make a difference in the world. She approaches both her personal and professional life with gratitude, recognizing the lessons learned from loss, valuing experiences, and cherishing relationships. Through this combination of joy, connection, creativity, and purpose, Sarah strives to live fully, make a positive impact, and embrace life to its truest potential.Sarah A. Sanchez continues to champion accessibility, mentorship, and innovation, advocating for inclusive design practices while inspiring others in the evolving intersection of design and technology. Sarah A. Sanchez continues to champion accessibility, mentorship, and innovation, advocating for inclusive design practices while inspiring others in the evolving intersection of design and technology. Her dedication, vision, and creative leadership make her a powerful voice in the pursuit of equity, innovation, and excellence across the global design landscape.

