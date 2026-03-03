Influential Women Spotlights Ksenia Muench: Founder of Thrive Again Divorce Coaching for Women in Transition

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Women Reclaim Power, Confidence, and Financial Control During Life’s Highest-Stress MomentsNewport Beach, California – Ksenia Muench, MBA, is the founder of Thrive Again Divorce Coaching, a transformative practice dedicated to guiding women through some of life’s most challenging transitions with clarity, confidence, and agency. Research shows that women are 70% more likely than men to experience financial setbacks after divorce—but with the right guidance, they can avoid costly mistakes and emerge stronger. Drawing on her professional experience in insurance and financial services, as well as her personal journey, Ksenia empowers women to make informed financial decisions, advocate for themselves, and actively shape the futures they deserve.In high-stress situations such as divorce, financial uncertainty, and co-parenting challenges, even the most accomplished women can fall into costly mistakes or passive roles. Ksenia works closely with clients to prevent these pitfalls, helping them navigate complex decisions with strategic guidance and emotional support. Her mission is simple but profound: to ensure women don’t just survive change—they emerge stronger, wiser, and fully in control of their lives.“Many smart, successful women unintentionally sabotage their financial security or personal growth during times of upheaval,” Ksenia explains. “I help them avoid those costly missteps, reclaim their voice, and rediscover who they are on the other side of transition.”Before founding Thrive Again Divorce Coaching, Ksenia built a thriving career in insurance and financial services, guiding clients through complex policies and high-stakes decisions. This experience honed her ability to provide meticulous strategic advice while offering empathetic, steady support—skills she now channels into helping women make confident, proactive choices in life-altering circumstances. Former clients frequently remark, “There’s nobody else like Ksenia,” recognizing her unique ability to blend tactical insight with compassionate mentorship.Ksenia’s coaching philosophy emphasizes empowerment, resilience, and personal agency. She works with clients to:Make informed financial and legal decisions under stressAvoid costly mistakes often made by smart, successful womenAdvocate for themselves instead of being passive participants in shaping their futuresRediscover their identity and passions after major life transitionsHer work also underscores the broader importance of awareness: many women in high-conflict situations don’t realize that specialized coaching and strategic guidance are available – and that high-conflict divorce is not a time to figure things out as they go. Ksenia seeks to expand visibility, ensuring more women have access to support that equips them to navigate complex legal, financial, and emotional challenges with confidence and poise.Outside her professional work, Ksenia is a mother of two, a first-generation immigrant, a former concert pianist, and a fashion enthusiast. She enjoys CrossFit, dancing, golf, reading, beach time, and travel, sharing her home with two doodles and two guinea pigs. Known for living boldly and intentionally, she embodies the empowerment and zest she encourages her clients to claim for themselves.For women facing pivotal life transitions, Ksenia Muench offers more than coaching—she provides a blueprint for reclaiming control, protecting financial security, and stepping into a stronger, more confident version of themselves.Ksenia is also available for media interviews on topics including financial empowerment, high-conflict divorce, and women’s self-advocacy, providing expert insight for publications and programs that aim to support women during pivotal life transitions.Learn More about Ksenia Muench:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ksenia-muench or through her website, https://www.thriveagaindivorcecoaching.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

