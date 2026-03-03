Influential Women Features Sheree Shearey: Assistant Division Manager at Lennar Title and Founder

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balancing Corporate Leadership and Creative Entrepreneurship with Integrity and VisionOrlando, Florida – Sheree Shearey is an accomplished Assistant Division Manager at Lennar Title, bringing over a decade of operational, administrative, and leadership expertise across the real estate, title, and insurance industries. Known for her precision, professionalism, and strategic insight, Sheree has served in key roles supporting senior executives, managing HR and compliance functions, and leading high-performing teams. Her current position builds on extensive escrow and closing experience, where she excels in overseeing complex transactions and driving operational excellence across the Florida market.Sheree’s academic background includes an Associate of Arts from Valencia College, a Bachelor of Science in Integrative General Studies from the University of Central Florida—with minors in Criminal Justice and Business Management—and she is currently pursuing her MBA at Barry University. Her multidisciplinary education, combined with professional versatility, has positioned her as a go-to resource for improving internal processes, mentoring team members, and fostering collaboration across departments. She also brings specialized expertise in ADP systems, compliance, payroll processing, and employee relations, cultivated during her time as an HR/Operations Executive Assistant overseeing 11 offices.In addition to her corporate accomplishments, Sheree is the Founder of Sophia Lynn Productions, a creative venture inspired by her grandmother that reflects her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for storytelling. She continues to be recognized for her leadership, diligence, and ability to balance strategic thinking with hands-on execution.Sheree attributes her success to a strong sense of drive and an unwavering commitment to personal and professional growth. Since 2006, she has built her career in the title and real estate industry—recently advancing to Assistant Division Manager—while also running her own film production company. She stays focused and intentional about her mindset, which helps her balance both paths effectively. Whenever she feels complacent, she pushes herself to the next level, a drive that has led not only to professional advancement but also creative milestones, including having her short film Fallen Heights picked up by Amazon Prime.The best career advice Sheree has received is to always challenge her limits and never restrict herself. She believes growth doesn’t happen in comfort zones, so taking risks, exploring new opportunities, and trusting her capabilities—even when the path feels unfamiliar—has been key. Stepping out of her comfort zone has led to some of the most rewarding moments in both her professional and creative journey.For young women entering her industry, Sheree emphasizes the importance of embracing discomfort as a catalyst for growth. She encourages them not to fear stepping into the unknown, being creative, or thinking outside the box. She advises recognizing one’s strengths, practicing self-love, and staying persistent, noting that understanding one’s worth and capabilities can open doors to opportunities previously thought unattainable.Currently, Sheree identifies one of her biggest challenges as balancing two demanding career paths—working in real estate and title management while running a film production company—alongside returning to school. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance requires constant effort, particularly as each path demands distinct energy and focus. In the film industry, she has navigated funding hurdles and shifting market dynamics, yet she sees opportunity in continuing to build a professional foundation while preparing to re-engage creatively when the timing is right.The values that guide Sheree in both her work and personal life include organization, resilience, and progression. She thrives in structured environments that allow her to stay focused and maintain clarity, especially while juggling multiple responsibilities. Naturally a go-getter, she continually considers how to grow and advance, while also making a conscious effort to stay grounded and appreciate the present moment. She values adventure, connection, and optimism, bringing extroverted energy to her endeavors while remaining realistic about challenges and strategies to overcome them.Whether managing title closings, mentoring peers, or producing creative projects, Sheree Shearey exemplifies integrity, continuous growth, and a deep commitment to excellence in every aspect of her work.Learn More about Sheree Shearey:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sheree-shearey Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.