Global R&B Artist MYSPRO Builds Momentum Ahead of March 27 Release of Close Enough

Following the emotional impact of Echo in My Chest, the Oregon based artist continues shaping a cinematic and globally resonant R&B sound

I am not chasing moments. I am building something lasting. Every release is intentional and designed to connect beyond trends.
— MYSPRO
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contemporary R&B artist MYSPRO is building momentum ahead of the March 27 release of his upcoming single Close Enough, continuing his emergence as a globally positioned voice in modern R&B.

The Oregon music artist first captured attention with Echo in My Chest, a reflective release that introduced listeners to his cinematic approach to contemporary R&B. Blending atmosphere, emotional precision, and subtle cross cultural influence, MYSPRO is shaping a Global R&B sound rooted in depth rather than trend.

Close Enough explores the tension between connection and uncertainty, capturing the quiet space between desire and doubt. Built on smooth production and controlled vocal delivery, the record reflects MYSPRO’s commitment to timeless songwriting and immersive sound design.

“I am not chasing moments. I am building something lasting. Every release is intentional and designed to connect beyond trends,” says MYSPRO.
As a rising Contemporary R&B artist based in Oregon, MYSPRO continues expanding his catalog with records crafted for immersive listening and emotional clarity. His work reflects a long term artistic vision focused on authenticity, sonic detail, and international resonance.
Close Enough will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning March 27.

For updates and streaming information, visit:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/32zhuEZ2B9Co3r8NaLRLIa?si=EPUwVTbiSyufUjzS5J_0Nw

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/myspro/1693281917

https://www.instagram.com/iammyspro?igsh=NWs1NWVka3ZudW15&utm_source=qr

https://www.tiktok.com/@iammyspro?_r=1&_t=ZP-94NZ9F3cxDi

Media inquiries:
bookmyspro@gmail.com

Promise Ilebor
Myspro
bookmyspro@gmail.com
Global R&B Artist MYSPRO Builds Momentum Ahead of March 27 Release of Close Enough

