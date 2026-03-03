Maine DOE Seeks Peer Reviewers for 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant Applications

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is now accepting applications from individuals interested in learning more about the competitive grant process. Selected applicants will be trained to serve as peer reviewers who assist the Maine DOE in reviewing, assessing, and scoring competitive grant proposals for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) program.

The 21st CCLC program is a federally funded education program that helps schools and communities develop before-school, after-school, and summer educational programs that support students and their families. This year’s Request for Proposals (RFP) for the 21st CCLC program was released to the public on January 6, 2026, and is available online. The Maine DOE anticipates receiving proposals from local education agencies/school administrative units (SAUs), community-based organizations, and other eligible entities seeking awards under this RFP.

Peer Reviewer Qualifications:

Peer reviewer applicants will be selected based on their experience in providing effective academic support, enrichment, youth development, and related support services for children and youth. The most qualified applicants will be individuals with experience in the administration of high-quality youth development programs within schools and communities. Examples of the experienced individuals sought include, but are not limited to:

21st CCLC program directors and site coordinators

Teachers and principals

College and university staff

Youth development workers

Community resource providers

Required Tasks:

Selected applicants must be able to participate in online training and review grant proposals through a web-based system. Applicants will work individually to read each assigned proposal and create detailed, objective, constructive, and well-written comments on approximately 10 proposals based on the criteria established in the RFP. These comments will be submitted to the Maine DOE prior to participating in the scheduled consensus scoring sessions. It is anticipated that peer reviewers will have a three week window to complete their individual review of assigned proposals.

Following the individual review of proposals, each successful applicant will be required to participate in a series of two online/virtual consensus scoring sessions hosted by the Maine DOE. It is during these consensus scoring sessions that the peer review team will score each grant proposal.

Selected applicants must complete the following tasks during the following dates:

Task Dates Times Participate in an online training webinar April 2, 2026 1-2:30 p.m. Review grant applications through a web-based system and provide individual, written comments on each application (to be submitted to the Maine DOE) April 10, 2026 – April 30, 2026 any time Participate in online/virtual consensus scoring sessions with other members of the peer review team (Applicants MUST be available on all four scoring days but will only be selected to participate for two days.) May 4, 2026 – May 5, 2026; or

May 7, 2026 – May 8, 2026 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Compensation for Services:

Selected applicants who complete the required tasks will be provided an honorarium of $100 per assigned proposal. Previous participants have also found that serving as a member of the peer review team is an excellent opportunity for professional development and growth. It is likely that, if selected, applicants will be exposed to new program models, strategies, and practices. These new concepts may provide ideas and support for ongoing work as well as future grant writing efforts. Most importantly, the time given to this effort will help ensure the funding of quality education programs for the children and families of Maine.

How to Apply:

Interested applicants must contact Travis Doughty, Maine DOE Title IV State Coordinator, at travis.w.doughty@maine.gov to obtain a copy of the 2026 peer reviewer application. Please return the completed application, along with a current resume or curriculum vitae (CV), by March 17, 2026.

Pursuant to Title IV, Part B of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015, peer reviewers may not include any applicant, or representative of an applicant, who has or will submit a proposal in response to the current RFP grant competition.

Deadline:

The Maine DOE will accept peer reviewer applications through March 17, 2026, or until the needed positions are filled. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.For more information, please contact Travis Doughty at travis.w.doughty@maine.gov or 207-624-6709.