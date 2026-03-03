Influential Women Profiles Jennifer King: Costa Mesa Interior Designer Transforming Spaces with Creativity

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Design Decorous and Owen Rose Home Consignment Combines 20+ Years of Expertise in Residential Design, Staging, and RenovationCosta Mesa, California – Jennifer King is a seasoned residential interior designer with over 20 years of professional experience spanning interior design, construction, and remodeling. She is the Founder of Design Decorous – Staging and Design, where she oversees the full residential design and staging process from concept to completion, consistently delivering projects on time, on budget, and beyond client expectations.Jennifer’s portfolio spans diverse projects, from hardware design for pets to luxury residential interiors in Newport. She has also collaborated with celebrities, including cast members from The Real Housewives, broadening her influence in high-end design. Her passion for interiors originated from a keen eye for style, a love of creativity, and a desire to help clients bring spaces to life using texture, color, and design. Over her career, she has collaborated with leading designers, developers, and real estate professionals, earning a reputation for elevating both lived-in and staged environments. Jennifer’s expertise covers custom furniture, finishes, construction management, remodeling, and home staging—services highly valued by private clients and real estate professionals alike.Before founding Design Decorous in 2014, Jennifer honed her skills with firms such as Tucker & Marks Custom Interiors, Rebecca Bradley Interior Design, Ken Fulk Inc., and West Group Real Estate. Her work includes staging high-end homes across California and managing intricate design details for clients with discerning tastes. More recently, Jennifer expanded her entrepreneurial vision with Owen Rose Home Consignment, a Sonoma-based storefront named after her beloved dogs. The shop offers an eclectic mix of home décor, art, apparel, and furniture curated throughout her career.Jennifer advises young women entering the interior design industry to focus on continuous learning. She emphasizes that design is constantly evolving, especially with the integration of new technologies like AI. She has even used AI to create images for a hardware company, which showed her how powerful these tools can be in enhancing the design process. Embracing change and staying adaptable, she says, is essential to building a sustainable career in the field.Over the years, Jennifer has gained valuable experience in property management and estate renovations, each offering new perspectives within the business. She believes real-world experience is one of the best teachers and has built her career by seeking out opportunities to learn new niches and continually challenge herself.Outside of her professional life, Jennifer values hobbies that keep her grounded and bring her joy. She loves gardening, movies, and cooking—what she sometimes calls her “grandma hobbies.” Gardening, in particular, has been shown to improve longevity, and she finds it incredibly rewarding to nurture something and watch it grow.Giving back is also very important to Jennifer. She supports breast cancer organizations, the Heart Association, and a local food bank. Contributing to these causes allows her to extend her passion for creating beauty and care in people’s lives beyond design, making a difference in the community around her.Dedicated to creating spaces that are both functional and visually compelling, Jennifer King continues to manage residential projects while exploring new creative ventures. Her work reflects a deep commitment to storytelling through design, bringing warmth, personality, and meaning to every space she touches.Learn More about Jennifer King:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jennifer-king Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.