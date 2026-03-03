Gina G. Sotelo, Recognized by Influential Women Serves as Global Business Strategist and Founder at Bleauvault

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging International Leadership Experience to Drive Scalable Growth and Long-Term Business SuccessGina Gabriela Sotelo is a global business strategist and growth architect recognized for transforming complex market challenges into scalable, relationship-driven success. With more than 15 years of experience spanning international business development, enterprise sales, and corporate strategy, Gina has built a career defined by cross-cultural intelligence, operational precision, and sustainable value creation.Her leadership experience extends across North America and Latin America, where she has guided organizations through emerging market expansion, technology modernization, and high-level partnership development. Most recently, as Regional Sales Manager at Globalstar, Gina led regional market strategy and sales enablement initiatives for satellite-based GPS asset and emergency tracking solutions throughout Latin America and the U.S. East Coast. In this role, she seamlessly integrated international growth strategy with domestic execution—driving measurable revenue performance while strengthening channel partnerships and operational alignment.Earlier in her career, Gina held strategic roles in international business development, enterprise IT sales, corporate strategy, and licensing programs. She developed a reputation for bridging technical complexity with executive-level decision-making, ensuring innovation translated into practical, scalable business outcomes. Her ability to align systems, people, and performance metrics has consistently positioned organizations for long-term growth.Academically, Gina holds a Master of Science in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego’s Knauss School of Business and a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business from San Diego State University. She has further strengthened her expertise through certifications in data science, cloud management, software asset management, prelien, and project management—reflecting her disciplined, systems-oriented approach to enterprise strategy.Today, Gina is channeling her corporate leadership experience into entrepreneurship. As Founder of Bleauvault Holdings LLC, she is developing a portfolio of luxury ecommerce brands centered on intentional living, elevated lifestyle preferences, and community-driven growth. This venture represents a natural evolution of her global strategy background—applying the same operational rigor and growth architecture principles to build enduring consumer brands.Gina attributes her success to her commitment to continuously learning across cross-functional disciplines. She believes adaptability and intellectual curiosity have strengthened her ability to lead effectively in evolving markets. The most impactful career advice she has received—define your passion and follow it—continues to guide her decisions.Gina encourages young women entering business and leadership roles to trust their instincts, embrace curiosity, and not allow fear to limit exploration or ambition. While the path may not always be linear, she believes pursuing what genuinely excites you creates unexpected opportunities for both professional and personal growth.Grounded in integrity, compassion, and leading by example, Gina brings clarity, discipline, and purpose to every endeavor. Outside of business, she prioritizes wellness, running, golf, travel, and time with family—approaching life with the same focus and intentionality that define her professional success.Learn More about Gina G. Sotelo:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ginag-sotelo Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

